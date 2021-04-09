New location, same vibes: Amoeba Music reopens on Hollywood Boulevard

Amoeba Music’s new 20,000 square feet-store at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. is roughly the same size of its former location at 6400 Sunset Blvd. The new location in Hollywood, Calif. reopened on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Nostalgia returned to the streets of Hollywood last week when the iconic music retailer, Amoeba Music, opened its doors after being closed for more than a year.

Customers waited in a socially distanced line for what felt like hours for the store’s grand reopening on the morning of April 1. The line started on Hollywood Boulevard, stretched down Argyle Avenue and wrapped around the building complex toward Selma Avenue.

Gallery | 3 Photos Samantha Bravo A sign reminding customers to socially distance while waiting in line outside of Amoeba Music in Hollywood, Calif. on Friday, April. 2, 2021.

The former location on Sunset Boulevard closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new location’s opening, originally scheduled in fall 2020, was delayed due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles County.

The new store has 23,000 square feet of retail space, and products from vintage posters, T-shirts to collectible memorabilia and of course, music. The building also has the same high ceilings and overview of the store from the books section like the previous location.

Gallery | 4 Photos Samantha Bravo The new Amoeba Music at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard is roughly the same size of the former location at 6400 Sunset Boulevard — about 20,000 square feet. The new location reopened on Thursday, April. 1, 2021.

Employees stood outside informing customers of the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Face masks and social distancing are required inside the store and only a limited number of customers are allowed in the store at a time.

San Fernando Valley resident Delia Gonzalez came to Amoeba Music to see the new location and feel nostalgic.

“I think they did a really good job making that nostalgic feeling and making it feel “Amoeba-esque,” if you will — it feels really good,” Gonzalez said about the store’s new location.

Gonzalez said her husband waited in line for about an hour for her and her daughter before they were able to enter the store.

“He loves reggae music but I’m a ‘90s kid, so everything from Nirvana to New Kids On The Block. I like everything,” Gonzalez said.

Gallery | 3 Photos Samantha Bravo A sign reminding customers to socially distance while inside Amoeba Music on Friday, April. 2, 2021.

One of the many characteristics of the former location was its walls covered with hundreds of posters, stickers and vinyl records.

Jorge Hill and his family came from Rosarito, Mexico to visit Amoeba Music.

“We used to go to the old one all the time and when they shut it down, it was obviously a bummer,” Hill said. “We love vinyl — we’re big music lovers — and when they reopened this one I was like, ‘we have to go.’”

Hill said his kids, Ava and Téa, enjoyed the Funko Pop collectibles and T-shirts selection.

“You can find anything,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of stuff that I was looking for and already found right away, and plus just the experience.”

Amoeba Music employees said prior to the opening day, customers waited about eight hours to come in. The wait time has lessened but the store’s employees recommend planning ahead to have enough time to browse before closing time.

Amoeba Music’s temporary store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m from Monday through Sunday.