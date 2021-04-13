The Importance of Good Dental and Oral Care

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Dental health is about more than just brushing your teeth. Good dental health is an essential part of your overall general health and quality of life. Good oral health for a student is achieved through good daily oral habits, including brushing and flossing, regular dentist appointments, having teeth with no cavities, a bite that functions properly, and last but not least, a bright, healthy smile. As you can see, there is a lot more to good oral health than just brushing twice a day!

To achieve good oral health, it does, as the saying goes, take a village. Promoting good oral health is a message that needs to come from parents, New Hampshire family dentists, and even schools as they can encourage healthy eating habits

The importance of preventive dental health habits

Having good daily preventive dental health habits, including proper brushing and flossing, are critical to preventing expensive and potentially painful dental issues. In addition to appropriate preventative dental care, your diet has a significant impact on your dental health. You can avoid many dental problems simply by eating a balanced diet and limiting sugary snacks and drinks between meals.

Going to your dentist twice a year is critical for students to maintain good dental health, and if there is an issue, catch it early before it becomes a major dental problem. In addition to cleaning your teeth, your dentist will examine your teeth and palate. They will evaluate your dental and jaw development to identify any current or potential future issues. During your annual cleanings, your dentist and hygienist will remove any plaque that can lead to decay and cavities.

Ten ways to keep your mouth and teeth healthy

It is vital to make sure you have good daily habits to prevent dental and other health issues. This means you need to use the correct oral care products and be mindful of your daily routines. Below are ten ways to keep your teeth and mouth healthy.

1. Brush your teeth before you go to bed

2. Use good technique when brushing and make sure you brush long enough

3. Gently brush your tongue each time you brush your teeth

4. Use fluoride toothpaste to prevent cavities

5. Floss at least once a day

6. Use an electric toothbrush

7. Use mouthwash to reduce acid in the mouth and clean hard-to-reach areas around your gums

8. Drink more water and less sugary and acidic drinks

9. Eat more fruits and vegetables

10. See your dentist at least two times a year

Research shows that there is a direct correlation between oral health and overall health. All of the things we discussed that contribute to good oral health also help you stay in good general health. Practicing good dental care starting in childhood, through school years, and into your adult life can help you avoid gum disease, cavities, and other dental problems and benefit your overall health.

