Jason Kulpa Recommends 6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Rekindle Their Passion

Every business owner needs a great deal of passion for their product, service, or vision to be successful. However, once your business has been up and running for several years, you may find yourself spending more time on tedious managerial duties than you spend working one-on-one with clients or getting creative with your team. It’s no fun to feel like you’re not as connected to your purpose as you once were. It can even affect the productivity of your team and the success of your company as a whole. In this article, Jason Kulpa will reveal six steps that entrepreneurs can take to find their passion for business once again.

1. Determine Which Tasks You Can Delegate

Bosses tend to take on too much to ensure that everything is being done right, especially when a business is new. By finding specific tasks to delegate to key members of your team, whether they are big or small, you’ll reduce your tedious day-to-day workload and allow yourself to have more creative freedom. You’ll also give your employees a chance to prove themselves and become more invested in the company.

2. Let Go of Things That Aren’t Serving You

If you have an employee that constantly underperforms, a client that delivers too low of a margin for the amount of work they require, or a product or service that simply isn’t selling, don’t be afraid to let those things go and move on. When you remove the stress of these draining factors, it will give you more focus and energy to dedicate to the important things.

3. Dedicate Time to Your Top-Performing Team

Some bosses have a bad habit of focusing energy on what isn’t working, which can lead to feeling discouraged about the business as a whole. While these things need attention and focus, don’t forget to spend time with the people on your team that are doing well, too. You’ll be surprised by how inspired and renewed you might feel by their energy and progress.

4. Don’t Cling to Tradition

It’s likely that there are at least a few tasks within your daily docket that aren’t completely necessary to the business’s success. You probably only complete them because that’s how it’s always been done. Identify these tasks and remove them so that you’ll have more energy to dedicate to creative tasks.

5. Redefine Your Workflow

Sometimes, simply changing the way you face your workday can reinvigorate your sense of purpose and drive. Whether you typically remain on a task until it’s complete or toggle between tasks throughout the day, make a concerted effort to change up your routine to see if it positively affects your productivity and your sense of satisfaction with your work.

6. Change Up Your Routine

You started your business based on a passion, yet now, you may find yourself bogged down with managerial work. This week, make a point to put that down for a day and spend time on the part of the business that brought you to it in the first place. You’ll feel a renewed sense of purpose and might even be inspired to change up your weekly routine for good.

About Jason Kulpa

Jason Kulpa is a serial entrepreneur and the Founder and former CEO of UE.co, San Diego’s Fastest Growing Business multi-year award winner, and a Certified Great Place to Work multi-year winner. Mr. Kulpa is a San Diego’s two-time winner of the Most Admired CEO Award of the San Diego Business Journal and also a semi-finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur award.

