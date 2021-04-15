5 Great Subscription Boxes for Workout Junkies

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

If you’re looking to add to your collection of workout clothes, weights, protein bars, protein shakes, water bottles, and other active accessories, look no further than this list of five popular subscription boxes for the workout junkie in your life. There’s a subscription type for nearly everyone, whether you’re looking for a personalized box or outfit or a monthly credit that allows you to pick out whatever you want for your package.

1. Fabletics

Fabletics is one of the original fitness subscription boxes. They’ve been around forever. They offer a massive catalog of different workout outfits, matching sports bras, yoga pants, and tops. They’re always running deals, so you’ll always pay less on your first order than on your regular subscription fee.

Unlike other boxes, you pick out your clothes to be shipped to you each month. You take a style quiz at the beginning of your membership, and they suggest different outfits to you. However, you can also choose to shop through the entire website to find what you’re looking for.

You can easily skip a month, store your credit for future use, or skip a month entirely and avoid being charged. They frequently do collaborations with different celebrities and influencers, and their clothing is medium-level quality and medium in price.

2. Dia & Co Active

Dia & Co offers an active box that’s made with curvy women in mind, offering sizes 12-36. For this subscription box, you take a style quiz before receiving various garments picked out just for you. You can try the clothes on within five days and return anything you don’t like. You only pay for the clothes you choose to keep!

For that reason alone, this box is much more affordable than other options, as you can choose to return the things you don’t like with an included pre-labeled shipping bag. If you’re looking for a hassle-free subscription box, this is the one for you.

3. Mental Wealth

Mental Wealth is a subscription box that focuses on both the psychological and physical aspects of working out. This box offers soothing salts, self-care journals, and other luxurious items that will help you feel relaxed when you’re not pumping iron in the gym. If you’re looking for a box that will allow you to spend some time reflecting inward and caring for yourself, you should check out Mental Wealth.

4. Yoga Club

Yoga Club is a $79 subscription box that sends you a curated supply of clothes based on your style quiz. The clothes offered by Yoga Club are higher-end, high quality, and durable. No see-through leggings or yoga pants to see here!

Boxes include brands such as Teeki, Free People, Nux, and more. For $79, you get an entire outfit that’s up to 50% of the retail price! That’s a massive bargain for such high-quality clothing options.

They also over easy exchanges and cancellations, so you’ll never have to worry about keeping something you don’t like or getting charged accidentally when you don’t have enough money in your account.

If you’re looking to build up your yoga attire collection, look no further than Yoga Club.

5. Gainz

If you’re not into yoga and you’re looking for more gym clothes, accessories, weights, and even snacks, Gainz is the best option for you. This $32 box (valued at $75+) will make sure you’re ready to accomplish your fitness goals.

Gainz has previously included items like:

Beef jerky

Gym shorts

Water bottles

Sports drinks

Shirts, t-shirts, and sweatshirts

Fanny packs

and more

No matter which subscription box you choose, we’re sure that you’ll be happy with your selection. Get out there, get fit, and enjoy your new clothes!

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.