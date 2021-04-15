CSUN to honor fallen Matadors with new official event

A.S. President Rose Merida speaking during the A.S. Reports on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The Associated Students approved a resolution on Monday to create a Fallen Matador Memorial Event that honors CSUN community members who have died.

The resolution, created by graduate Senator Carina Alvarado Alcala and Senator Ronnie Medrano, will honor students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators who have died.

The idea was introduced by A.S. President Rose Merida last semester because she wanted to initiate a remembrance program. The proposal was passed along to the University Affairs committee, which reintroduced the topic at the beginning of the spring semester.

The event will also include the Tradition of the Rose ceremony, where a rose is offered to the Matador statue in remembrance of the fallen Matador.

The resolution also calls for a web page to be created that honors all fallen Matadors by including the person’s name, picture and biography on the site.

Currently, there is no official event at CSUN that recognizes a fallen Matador. However, the CSUN Magazine publishes memorial tributes for deceased faculty and staff under its” In Memoriam” section.

The resolution calls for the event to be a collaboration between A.S. Productions, the USU and the Alumni Association. Associated Students will allocate $1,000 from their budget to A.S. Productions for the event annually.

Senator Medrano hopes the first Fallen Matador Memorial Event will be held in the next academic year.

The senate approved to allocate $3,225 to Project D.A.T.E., a peer education and rape prevention program, for their second Sexual Assault Awareness for Everyone Week.

SAAFE Week is a program that brings awareness to sexual assault and rape on college campuses and runs from April 18-21. The week will consist of workshops, guest speakers, wellness activities and a panel discussion on strategies to eliminate sexual assault.

A.S. approved the constitutions of the CSUN Classical Saxophone Studio and BusinessCSUN. Both constitutions outlined membership requirements, the responsibilities of club officers and standing committees, and the overall expectations for the organization’s finances, elections, and meetings.

The CSUN Classical Saxophone Studio enhances the education of classical saxophone students and enthusiasts. The organization will provide performance opportunities, masterclasses and equipment funding.

BusinessCSUN is an organization for students to network, learn business principles and create events that emphasize different aspects of business and entrepreneurship.

Merida brought to the senate’s attention that some students were unable to vote in the A.S. Student Election, but they were able to vote in the USU Elections.

In response, A.S. Executive Director Patrick Bailey said not paying A.S. fees could be a reason why some students were unable to vote in the A.S. Elections. He also said students in Tseng College are not eligible to vote in the elections, as they do not pay A.S. or USU fees.

Students can register for the California State University-wide event: CSU Earth Day 2021: Action for People and the Planet, a panel discussion with “intersectional environmental and climate justice movement leaders.” The event will be held on April 22 from 12-1:30 p.m. CSU sustainability officers will collaborate in the systemwide virtual event to honor Earth Day 2021.

The next A.S. meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday.