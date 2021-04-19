CSUN allows fans to attend home games in limited capacity

Fans will be allowed, in limited capacity, at CSUN sporting events for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSUN Athletics announced they will begin allowing a limited number of fans to attend Matadors’ home athletic events for the rest of spring in partnership with the university and Los Angeles County health officials. Fans will be allowed to attend CSUN’s home games starting on April 23.

Admission into each game will be limited to families of the athletes and capacity will be prioritized by the athlete’s graduation class due to limited capacity. Each attendee will need to present a California ID when checking in and all visitors must complete a health screening survey each day before they go to campus.

Regardless of vaccination status, fans are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times and must follow social distancing protocols. Refusal to follow these guidelines will lead to removal from the event and access to the next home event.

For baseball, softball and track and field, family members who are California residents will be given access to register to attend each event from the Monday prior to the series until Wednesday at 5 p.m. At each event, fans will have their temperature taken and receive a wristband that should be worn at all times when checking in at the ticket booth or ticket table for track and field. No walk-ins will be allowed, re-entry is not available and concessions will not be sold.

For fans attending track and field meets, access will be available from Lindley Avenue through the gate closest to the F8 parking lot.

Beach volleyball will not allow fans to enter the CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex, but fans can watch the final tri-dual of the season from outside the complex against CSU Bakersfield and Long Beach State on April 24. Fans will need to bring their own chair and are required to follow campus COVID-19 guidelines.

The new spectator policies will begin this Friday when CSUN baseball hosts Cal State Fullerton in their series opener.