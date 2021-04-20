Derek Chauvin convicted of all three charges for the murder of George Floyd

A woman holds a “Do You Feel Us?” sign at silent march for justice for George Floyd in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota on the day before the beginning of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

After a three-week trial, former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd.

Last May, Chauvin killed Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s murder was captured on video, which went viral on social media, sparking outrage across the country and highlighting the need for police reform and racial justice.

Chauvin’s conviction is a historic milestone in American history: a police officer held accountable for the brutal killing of a Black man.

“This isn’t proof the system works. It’s proof of how broken it is. Because it took us this long, and this much attention. Until we have a world where our communities can thrive free from fear, there will be no justice,” Black Lives Matter tweeted.

Law enforcement across America has been preparing for possible unrest following the verdict. The Los Angeles Police Department announced a tactical alert as a precaution on Tuesday afternoon.

After the announcement of the verdict, the BLM-L.A. chapter gathered in front of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s mansion to continue their protest for defunding the police.

Following the verdict, Judge Peter Cahill announced that Chauvin’s bail has been revoked. Chauvin will remain in Hennepin County sheriff’s custody until his sentencing hearing in eight weeks. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.