Wondering what museums or art exhibits are open in Los Angeles? Here’s a guide.

As the daily number of COVID-19 cases begins to drop due to the increased distribution of the vaccine, museums, aquariums, galleries and botanical gardens are preparing to open their doors to the public once more.

As the county has entered California’s reopening blueprint in the less restrictive orange tier, museums are finally welcoming guests back inside. However, there will still be restrictions in place, such as venues operating at only 25% capacity with mask-wearing protocols and social distancing.

Here is a list of some museums and art exhibits in Los Angeles that are currently open.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has finally reopened after having to close its doors for over a year. LACMA is a hot spot for all, including vloggers, Instagrammers, tourists and locals. The museum will also be offering six brand new exhibits for culturally excited museum-goers to witness. Some of these new exhibits include a video installation by artist Bill Viola called “Slowly Turning Narrative,” works by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara and a film and installation exhibit called “Give it Or Leave It” by the L.A. artist Cauleen Smith, according to the LACMA website. The museum showcases a wide range of historical pieces that are ready to be seen once again. COVID safety guidelines include advanced reservation for entry, temperature checks, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Aquarium of the Pacific 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

Aquarium of the Pacific has been open to the public since March 16, offering access to its indoor galleries and exhibits. The aquarium has reopened its three main galleries which display a variety of sea life such as eels, leopard sharks, jellyfish, sea otters, colorful fish and a giant Pacific octopus. The aquarium requires advanced reservations, masks, temperature checks at the door as well as social distancing.

The Getty Villa Museum 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

The Getty Villa Museum has officially opened to the public once again after being closed as a result of COVID safety health guidelines. Housing works by the great Vincent Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Lysippos and other masters of art, the Villa is known for being one of the most wealthy museums in terms of collection pieces. The Villa welcomes the community back with a new featured exhibition, “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins.” COVID safety guidelines include pre-arranged reservations, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing. The Getty Center also has plans for reopening to begin late May.

World of Illusions 6751 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

The World of Illusions is a dream for all social media fanatics. The museum is based on childlike memories and perceptions of cartoons, movies and even a few current events. Each exhibit experience offers visitors a cool new way to spend their day through warped perceptions of reality that play tricks on the mind, experience life upside down and relieve some frustrations with a good ol’ plate smashing. With everyone going through emotionally challenging times right now, the World of Illusions offers visitors a way out of their own reality. The museum is following COVID safety precautions by doing temperature checks upon entry, mandating social distancing and mask-wearing, and having sanitation areas.

The Natural History Museum 900 W Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007

The Natural History Museum is now open to the public after remaining closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions against indoor operations. As one of the most famous museums in all of Los Angeles County, the Natural History Museum offers some of the most exciting and unbelievable pieces of art one could ever experience. From walking past dinosaur bones that once walked this earth 65 million years ago to entering a room full of butterflies in the Butterfly Pavilion exhibit, the community comes face to face with some of the world’s ancient and extinct creatures in a modern-day world. The museum follows COVID safety guidelines with timed ticket entry, social distancing, added plexiglass, hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum and limited capacity.

Museum of Dream Space Beverly Center, #656, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

Museum of Dream Space, also known as MODS, is inspired by art design from Yayoi Kusama and the development of digital art. MODS has created an interactive and unique exhibit that allows museum-goers to experience mesmerizing rooms filled with galactic-like colors, lights and captivating 3D illusion screens. The exhibit welcomes everyone of all ages and allows visitors to be hands-on with the art being displayed to truly engage in the magical experience. The museum is following COVID safety regulations by offering limited capacity, temperature checks, social distancing and face-coverings.

Cakeland Gallery LA 936 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cakeland Gallery is famously known for its delicious and intricate-looking cake-themed art experience. Scott Hove, the artist behind Cakeland, has been designing complex cake-themed art since 2005. The exhibit offers visitors an otherworldly art experience through illusion and trickery, introducing deep thoughts through frosting and icing covered abstracts. One of the gallery’s most talked-about experiences called “The Beauty War ” uses impressive cake detailing to bring awareness to the crumbling state of our economy as well as environmental-climate concerns.

The Flutter Pop-Up Experience 217 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

The “Flutter” exhibit is an experience that takes its visitors on a playful and worry-free escape through interactive art. “Flutter” is one of the many exhibits in Los Angeles built for social media as it’s a fantastic space for everyone to visit and take some artistic photos. The exhibit showcases different themed rooms while creating a multisensory experience about what is real and what isn’t. The exhibit also has a few room collaborations with celebrities such as Lady Gaga. “Flutter” stands out from other immersive exhibitions because it houses 15 contemporary artists who have recreated a space where one can awaken their childhood nostalgia, playfulness and happiness, according to their website.