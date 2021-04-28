Get Anxiety Relief Without Medication

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

It keeps you up at night. It wears you down throughout the day. It manifests as stomach aches, headaches, sweaty palms, and shaking. Your heart races for seemingly no reason.

Many of us struggle with anxiety. Some of us go through the days feeling like we have to suffer through it.

But when you have a breakdown or feel it taking a toll on you, you have to recognize that enough is enough.

You don’t have to spend your days stressed out and worn down. And you may not have to take medication to get relief from your symptoms.

Talk it Out

Do you have a close friend you can turn to when it all gets to be too much?

Having someone you can talk to, and vent to about your stressors can be helpful to your healing process.

It can also be good to have a friend who recognizes your anxiety symptoms without you telling them. If you have a friend you can trust, let them know what physical responses you have to your anxiety.

They can intervene and ask if you’re okay when you aren’t in a place where you can communicate well.

Take a Break When You Get Stressed

Anxiety can hit you the hardest when you’re in the middle of doing things. This is especially true when you’re at work, which can be a stressful experience for everyone.

If you’re having a particularly stressful time at work or anywhere, take a break. Take a step back, stretch out, take a few deep breaths. This can be for just a few minutes, whatever works.

It can seem impossible to do at first, but it’s essential to prioritize dealing with your anxiety before it takes over. Have an honest conversation with your boss and friends about the fact that you need to step back from stressful situations.

Drinking some water and holding a cold water bottle to your neck can calm down your peripheral nervous system. This reduces the physical manifestations of your anxiety.

Cut Caffeine

We know this one sucks. But caffeine is a stimulant. It can cause your anxiety symptoms to worsen and elevate your heart rate, which is the last thing you need.

If you notice that you get jumpier and easily agitated when you drink your morning cup of coffee, try cutting back on it.

You don’t have to quit cold turkey. Caffeine is pretty addicting, making it hard to imagine your life without it. Instead, try slowly cutting back on caffeine.

If you’re used to having a large iced coffee every morning, maybe try a medium. If energy drinks are your thing, buy the 12 oz instead of the 16.

These small changes can make a huge difference in your anxiety symptoms.

Incorporate Natural Remedies

A super-easy way to reduce anxiety that doesn’t require any life change is to add a supplement loaded with anxiety-reducing ingredients.

Amino acids like L-Theanine and herbs like Rhodiola are known to provide natural anxiety relief. They help the body process stress and can sharpen your cognitive function.

These ingredients fight fatigue and boost focus, helping ease those common anxiety symptoms.

You can get the benefits of these packed into a mood chew or other supplement. This is an easy addition to make to your daily routine for some positive results.

Seek Help When You Need It

Ultimately, you know yourself and your anxiety best.

If you’re constantly worn down and experiencing racing thoughts, it may be time to seek help from a therapist. This is the best way to treat your anxiety at the root of the problem.

