Have a CSUN student ID? You might be missing out on discounts at restaurants, online stores

Matadors can get a 10% discount on tamales sold at Tamales House in Reseda, Calif., thanks to the Matadors Discounts program.

More than 200 local restaurants, retail shops and online stores continue to offer CSUN students discounts, even though the program is not widely known or used.

The Matador Discounts program is a resource sponsored by the CSUN Associated Students. The program provides students access to discounts ranging from 10% at local restaurants to 15% at businesses that sell their own products. Students can receive discounts by showing their student identification cards.

The Tamales House, which is located near the junction of Reseda Boulevard and Saticoy Street, is a business that continues to honor discounts for CSUN students.

In addition to the Tamales House, there are five other restaurants listed as part of the program, but Guido’s Pizza & Pasta, Helena Wirth Cakes and Sugar Fix Café said that they are no longer participating in the program because there weren’t enough students utilizing the discount.

What first started out as an independent website called matadordiscounts.com was absorbed into the Associated Students’ website.

The CSUN Matador Discounts program was established by former AS Senator Bobby Tofig in 2009 and it continues to provide discounts to Matadors today.

Kevin Mojaradi, the Associated Students marketing manager, said that AS is in the process of revising the website’s display of discounts that local businesses are offering. In the summer, AS plans to reach out to all the local businesses listed on the Matador Discounts page to update the list.

One of the goals that AS wants to achieve is to bring more awareness to the Matador Discounts program and to see more students exploring the variety of discounts available to them, according to Mojaradi.