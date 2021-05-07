Adorable Gifts to Give to Your House Guests

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

There are countless reasons that you may have house guests over. Maybe you’re throwing a party or just having someone stay in your guesthouse for the weekend. Either way, the best way to make people feel comfortable is to give them a small gift. It doesn’t have to be anything significant (although it can be if you feel like it), but something thoughtful will make them feel at home.

You can also opt for a hostess package if you want to. Many companies will put together little party favor gift bags so you can spend time on what’s essential—planning the perfect party.

Sweets and Baked Goods

Nothing says thank you for coming quite like a baked good. There are so many options with this one; you can do whatever you want. Truffles, cookies, mini-cakes, or chocolates a great way to go. You can also personalize them by putting them into little boxes with your guests’ names on them.

If you’re only serving a few people, or if you just have a friend or family member coming to stay with you for a bit, you can opt for something a bit larger. Don’t be afraid to make a plate of cookies or a pie to share with your house guests. Most people don’t expect a gift when they arrive somewhere, so they’ll be more than thankful no matter what.

Beer, Wine, and Spirits

Alcohol is not only a great way to say thank you for coming but a great way to get the party started. You can choose craft beers, craft cocktails, or even a bottle of wine. Some companies will create a label to commemorate your evening. That way, you can hand out a bottle of wine to each partygoer with a unique label that celebrates that night.

There’s no better way to say, here’s something to remember this night by.

Plants and Flowers

Flowers are always a good gift, but the one thing that’s better than a bouquet is a potted plant. Potted plants stay alive longer, and they make for a great gift, as there’s more involved than just placing it into a pot and leaving it on your table. With a potted plant, you’re giving people something to take care of.

They’ll have to water it and keep it alive. Owning plants is known to increase mental health, so you’ll be giving them a great gift by handing out potted plants. They can be small or large, it’s up to you.

A Disposable Camera

A great house guest gift idea for parties is to hand out disposable cameras. Let guests take whatever pictures they want on the camera. By the end of the night, they’ll have an entire roll of photos to cherish. You can either have them developed for them, or they can develop them themselves. Either way, it’s a great way to love a night spent with friends.

Something Meaningful

While there are so many generic things that you can gift to people, there are also so many meaningful things that may be on a whole different level. Think about your guests individually. What do they like? What would they want to receive as a small party favor?

Based on your relationship with them, give them a more meaningful gift. Small meaningful gifts are great for intimate gatherings, as you have fewer people to gift to and more time to spend conversing throughout the night.

No matter what you choose to give your house guests a thank you for coming over, they’ll surely love it. With party favors, it is the thought that counts.

