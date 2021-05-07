Can Having Fake Nails Ruin Your Real Nails?

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Professionally done acrylic nails are beautiful, but are there any downsides? You love to keep your nails done because it just takes your whole look to another level and makes you look put together.

Are Acrylics Safe and Healthy For Your Natural Nails

If you have had acrylics before, you know that your nails are often fragile when you remove them and look rough. This alone should make it pretty apparent, that when your nail artist applies your acrylics, they damage your natural nails.

• Filing Nails Before Applying Acrylic

When you are getting your nails down you may have noticed, that your nail artist uses an electrical tool to file the tops of your nails down. Thinning your nail like this is very damaging to your nail.

Your nail is designed to protect your nail bed that is covered in nerve endings when your nails are thinned those nerve endings can become very sensitive. This means when you remove your acrylics that your nails will be very sore.

• Nail Fungus

Getting your nails done at a salon you run the risk of developing a fungus or bacterial infection under the nails. Make sure if you choose to use salons that you check all of their health ratings and have them sanitize all their tools in front of you.

If you get a serious infection from keeping your acrylics on too long, you can actually completely lose a finger. This is why it is so important to be concerned with the cleanliness of the salon you choose to use.

A Safe Way to Have Beautiful Fake Nails

There is a better option than acrylics when it comes to fake nails. You can achieve the same look that you get with acrylics by using high-quality press-on nails. Press-on nails do not cause any damage to your natural nail when applied and removed correctly.

This means you can have beautiful fake nails, for a fraction of the cost of acrylics, that do not hurt your nails. You can find retailers online that have created press-on nails that are trendy and reusable. These companies make sure that they have all the latest styles.

These retailers carry press-on nails in a variety of sizes and shapes. They also have designs that will fit everyone’s style. Some companies even collaborate with celebrities and social influencers to make sure they stay ahead of all current trends.

Current Nail Trend

Nail trends are constantly changing, but lately, bold neon colors are hot. Another significant trend is rainbow nails, which is where no two nails are the same color. However, when it comes to nails, there are no rules. If you like them, you should wear them.

The hottest nail shapes right now are stiletto and coffin. These are both long styles. Stiletto nails are long and come to a point. While coffin nails are flat on end and look similar to the end of a coffin. Both are very trendy at the moment.

Skip The Acrylics And Go Straight To The Press-Ons

Now that you know acrylics are harmful to your natural nails, it is time to turn to the better alternative. Welcome to the world of press-on nails. You will have no trouble finding sets that are perfect for you.

It doesn’t matter what style you prefer; you can easily find press-on nails that you will love from one of the retailers online. Do your research and make sure you are purchasing high-quality press-on nails that are reusable and you will be enjoying your beautiful new fake nails before you know it.

