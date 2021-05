Mareo-Ahmir Lawson, better known as Doc Reo, is a former CSUN student and veteran. Doc Reo is in his 40s and is currently working on his sixth degree at the University of Southern California. In this episode of “Going Back to College with Hengame Abassi,” Hengame talks to Doc Reo about his background and the value of being fully ready to go back to school regardless of age.