Are You Skeptical About Ordering Glasses Online? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be

You may have heard some of your friends talking about finding amazing deals on their glasses online. While they all seem to be wearing attractive frames and saving money on their eyewear, you may still be on the fence about whether or not you want to commit to buying glasses online. While there does seem to be a lot of perks, there are also some drawbacks to be worried about.

First-time buyers are always skeptical about a few things. What if they don’t fit right? Will they get my prescription correct? What is the quality like? Of course, every new buyer has questions and your glasses aren’t something you should be on the fence about. If the glasses aren’t right, then you won’t be able to make use of them.

Why You Shouldn’t Be Skeptical About Ordering Glasses Online

The main reason you shouldn’t be skeptical about ordering glasses online is because of all the money you will end up saving in the long run. Often, eye doctors will recommend you come in for a check-up every 2 years. Many people notice their prescription changes in this two-year span and require a new pair of glasses.

Buying eye glasses from the optometrist is usually always hard on the wallet. They have much higher rates, so their customers end up paying hundreds of dollars for something they could get online for less money than a pair of shoes. Even though glasses are much cheaper online, they don’t skip on the quality. The reason they are so affordable is because of all the middlemen that get cut out.

When you pick out glasses from the eye doctor, you have to place your order and wait until they come in. With some companies, this could take weeks. On top of that, you have to wait for them to unload everything, organize their inventory, and then call you when they’re ready to let you know your glasses are in. Then you can only pick the glasses up when they’re open.

Buying online is a different experience. Once you place your order, the company will get them ready and ship the glasses directly to you.

True To Fit

You don’t have to guess how the glasses will look on you. Technology has come a long way and now you can virtually try on different frames right from your phone or computer. This means that you will know exactly how you look in those frames before you make a purchase.

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing glasses online, Glasseshop.com has an offer to win you over. This is a try before you buy type of special. All new customers get their first pair of glasses, both frames and lenses, for free. This gives you the option to test the waters before actually diving in.

Buying glasses is a big deal, and it’s important that you’re comfortable about the purchase you are making. With the first pair free deal, you can see what the hype is about to know if it’s right for you.

