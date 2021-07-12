Great Products We Discovered in 2021

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

These days you can just about order anything you want off the internet. Often, we have to trust that the reviews are honest to make an informed purchase. Our list of great products for 2021 is definitely longer than it was the year before, from new socks and underwear to a new set of pots and pans.

Compression socks get a bad wrap that they are just for your grandmother. That’s not the case anymore. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of applications for compression socks. When they were first introduced, they were only used as a medical therapy for patients who had poor circulation or other issues in their legs. They are now used by everyone, from athletes to nurses, and are quite comfortable.

Compression socks are great for the person who is on their feet all day at work or for after-workout recovery wear. Compression socks boost blood flow and increase oxygen to help you avoid aches and pains or even soreness.

Self-Care and Good Hair

Skin and hair care products constantly innovate and create new products with the best ingredients for your skin and hair. Wow Skin Science has a whole slew of great vegan plant-based products with no mineral oils, parabens, or silicones. Their products are made to deeply moisturize, strengthen, and bring shine to your locks. They even have a red onion hair conditioner made to rehab dry and brittle hair.

The Ultimate Gadget

A magnetic phone mount with face tracking is one of the best gadgets on the market. Especially those who enjoy making content for social media or Facetiming with friends and family on their phones. This mount makes it easy to connect your phone to the stand, and it will literally follow you around whether you are cooking, dancing, or simply cheesing for the camera.

This mount can turn 360 degrees and shoot from any angle. With its built-in magnetic mount, it simply snaps onto your phone, making it easy to begin creating content or joining in on all the Zoom party fun.

Personal Massager

There is no replacement for a trip to the massage therapist besides on-demand deep tissue massage whenever you need it. This massager was designed with several different attachments to take care of those hard to relax places.

A massage does wonders for tension in your back, can help you sleep better at night, help rid you of anxieties, boost your mood, and even help you perform better at sports. There is no reason not to grab one of these babies and rid yourself of unnecessary aches and pains.

Beard Oil Kit

We know that caring for your beard is difficult, especially if your hair growth is splotchy. It can also be incredibly drying for your skin, so finding the balance of clean and cared for is hard. However, by introducing a beard oil kit into your regimen, you’ll be able to grow a moisturized, thick beard in no time. All it takes is a little TLC and some maintenance, and you’ll see results on the horizon, not to mention your beard will feel and smell amazing!

Oversized Bean Bag

There is nothing more comfortable than kicking your shoes off after work and plopping down in an oversized bean bag chair. Bean bags aren’t just for kids anymore, and these bean bags come in so many different options to suit your style, your room theme, or your decor that you’ll soon be dreaming up creating your very own home studio packed with bean bag chairs in a rainbow of colors.

Clay Face Mask

Bentonite clay is fantastic for detoxing the body. This face mask will purify and cleanse deep into your pores and lift out old, dead skin cells, as well as toxins and pollutants. Our skin does so much to protect us, and it’s time we show it a little love so it can look and feel its very best. A clay mask doesn’t just clean and purifies. It also smooths and adds a lovely youthful glow to your skin as it exfoliates and buffs away dull skin cells.

A Pan for Everything

This is a pan that can do anything. Looking to saute, fry, steam, boil, sear, and braise? Our favorite pan of 2021 can do all this and more. On top of being versatile, it’s also well built, non-toxic ceramic coated, and very lightweight. With a pan like this, you’ll feel like a home chef whether you are making oatmeal or a three-course meal all in one.

Footwear That Feels Lighter than Air

We all need those shoes that feel like home when we slip them on. This year why not try out a pair of lightweight slip-on clogs. These clogs come in so many colors and styles, and there is just about a design for every career path. Arch support is built right into the shoe, and you never have to worry about replacing the insoles.

An Easy Glamorous Smile

An at-home teeth whitening kit will take your pearly whites to the next level. Guaranteed to take your teeth 10x times whiter than before, a home kit is easy to use and easy to maintain. The best part is that you can complete the whiting from the comfort of your own home in as little as fifteen extra minutes. Adding a teeth whitening routine to your beauty regimen will help you feel more confident and ready to take on the world.

Soft Bamboo Sheets

Just about all of us are due for a bedroom makeover, and there is nothing more satisfying than sliding into bed on a pair of cooling bamboo sheets. These sheets are sustainably made and are easy to wash. They come in so many different patterns and colors that finding the perfect set for your style is easy.

Elevate Flavor

One of the easiest ways to elevate your meals at home is by using an olive oil and balsamic set. These oils and vinegars are perfectly aged, and their deep, robust flavors can add that missing element to any meal. Olive oil is great as a base for sauces, can be used in sautees, and can lend a depth of flavor to any grain or vegetable. Balsamic has endless possibilities and adds complexity and a little sweetness to every dish.

Essential Oil Diffuser

Our lives are stressful, and our daily planners are packed to the brim with commitments not just for ourselves but for our families. Take a break from the madness by creating a light and airy, relaxing environment that can help purify your mood and refresh your mind, body, and spirit through diffusing essential oils. Essential oils can trigger the ultimate relaxation in our brains on a very cellular level. Now you can easily bliss out after a long day with the cooling vibes of a light-up diffuser that is beautiful and functional.

New Year Who This?

We all know these past twelve months have been difficult, to say the least, but there are so many great products to come out of the madness. 2021 has made it easy to find products you love that are unique and add brilliance and fun to your lives.

