Everlasting Comfort Helps You Improve Circulation In Your Legs While Sitting

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Circulation is what keeps our blood flowing through our bodies. This blood flow is responsible for providing oxygen and nutrients to every cell in your body. It’s pretty much one of the most important systems in your body since circulation is vital to cell function.

This is why it becomes such a big issue when your body, especially your legs, isn’t getting enough circulation.

But what causes this poor circulation? And how can you counteract and improve your circulation?

Here’s how Everlasting Comfort can help you improve your circulation in your legs even while you’re sitting.

What is Poor Circulation and What Does It Feel Like?

First, you may be curious as to what exactly poor circulation feels like.

Poor circulation happens when blood flow is cut off to one or more parts of your body, usually your extremities. It can happen when something externally is squeezing or constricting your body. It can also happen when your posture is poor, but we’ll get into that in a moment.

Poor circulation feels like a tingling or numbing sensation. It’s usually referred to as your leg or hand “falling asleep” or experiencing “pins and needles.”

Why is Your Circulation Bad when You Sit?

So what is it about sitting that makes your circulation bad?

Remaining seated for a long time leads to a few different nerve issues, mostly from that lack of circulation.

Think about when you sit on a hard surface. Your bodyweight is being placed all along your thighs and buttocks. This can constrict the veins and arteries, making that blood flow in your lower body more difficult.

Poor posture also plays a role in this. But luckily, Everlasting Comfort has plenty of solutions to help you get much-needed circulation to your legs, even when you’re sitting.

How Everlasting Comfort can Help You Improve the Circulation in Your Legs When You’re Sitting

So what does Everlasting Comfort have to offer as a solution to your poor circulation?

They have everything you need to make your setup more comfortable. This allows you to not only boost circulation but also reduce pain in the buttocks from sitting around.

Prop Your Feet Up on a Memory Foam Under Desk Foot Rest

The easiest solution to getting your feet at an advantageous angle that promotes circulation is to elevate them a little bit.

When our feet rest on the ground (or dangle off our seats, if we’re a little on the sorter side), they’re sitting at a right angle with pressure in the heel and ankle. Though it doesn’t seem like much at the time, this pressure can lead to some more annoying issues with circulation.

To counteract that awkward angling and placement of pressure, Everlasting Comfort created a memory foam under desk foot rest that allows you to rest your feet in comfort. The soft surface of the memory foam molds to your foot, evenly distributing pressure while keeping your feet at a comfortable angle.

Elevate Your Hips Up On a Comfy Coccyx Cushion

One of the main culprits of poor circulation is a poor seated posture, usually placing pressure on your coccyx or tailbone.

Your coccyx is a small, delicate bone at the end of our spines. It can easily become bruised or sore, and when this happens, we sit in odd positions to compensate.

Everlasting Comfort’s coccyx cushion has a cutout in the back to allow your coccyx freedom from any sort of contact. All you have to do is place it on the bottom of your office chair with the open side facing back, and you’re good to go.

Improve Your Circulation Even More With a Memory Foam Wedge Cushion

If you want to take things a step further and boost that circulation even more, get yourself one of Everlasting Comfort’s memory foam wedge cushions.

But like the traditional coccyx cushion, this memory foam cushion is designed to be set down in your office seat. It also features the coccyx cutout that we mentioned previously.

The wedge cushion, however, provides more elevation for your hips. This leads to a more open line of blood flow from your upper half to your lower half, improving circulation drastically. By relieving pressure from the hips, you will also feel a reduction in hip and lower back pain.

Improve Your Legs Circulation in Your Chair with Everlasting Comfort Today

You don’t have to suffer through that tingly, numb sensation that you get in your lower half from sitting for long hours a day. Use Everlasting Comfort’s products to improve the circulation in your legs while you sit.