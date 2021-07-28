Cal State University to require COVID-19 vaccination for fall semester

The CSU announced on Tuesday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming fall semester.

The California State University system announced Tuesday that all students, staff and faculty who are coming to campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This announcement comes as cases surge due to the Delta variant, which is currently responsible for 83% of coronavirus cases statewide according to state health officials.

“The FDA has not yet given full approval and we’re getting closer to the beginning of the academic term. Just as importantly, the increasing spread of the highly infectious Delta variant really prompted a change in view,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “We are making sure that at each campus, we will have aggressive efforts to vaccinate our students, faculty and staff.”

According to the memo, faculty, staff and students must certify their vaccinations by Sept. 30. However, the due date may vary among campuses for the fall semester. In addition, the CSU’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, which will be issued in the upcoming days, will allow exemptions sought by students and employees.

This also forgoes the previous announcement where Castro said the requirement would be based upon full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

Castro said several CSU campuses will act as vaccination sites. Those interested in getting vaccinated should contact their campus for more information.

“Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Castro in a statement. “Announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”