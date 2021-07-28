The Best Treats for Dogs Young and Old

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

If you have a dog, you know that the term “best friend” is absolutely the best way to describe your relationship with them. Our dogs become nothing short of close family members. We wish we could take them anywhere. We miss them when we’re gone. We’re just as excited to see them as they are to see us when we come home after a long day at work.

To put it simply, we love our dogs. It’s only natural that we want to give them the best of the best.

Whether they’re a tiny puppy or our old best friend who has been with our family for a decade, we want to treat them to the finest that life has to offer. Whether that’s the most exciting toys, the comfiest harness, the snuggliest bed, or delicious food, we want to get them the best and keep them happy and healthy.

If you’re looking for even more ways to treat your dog, you came to the right place. Let’s look at the best products out there so that you can make your dog more comfortable and happier.

The Ultimate Walking Kit Complete with a Harness

To say that our dogs love walks is to put things mildly. Many of us can’t even utter the word “walk” in front of our dogs or they will go absolutely bonkers. Our daily walks are healthy for our dogs and for us, and they can strengthen our relationships with our dogs, too.

To have the best walking experience, you need to get your pup the best walking kit from Wild One.

This company offers every essential that you need to make walk time the best time of the day for both you and your furry best friend. Everything from collars to a high-quality leash to the best doggy harness can be found on this amazing company’s website.

What really sets them apart is that they offer all-inclusive kits that have you covered with all of the essentials. You can get a harness kit with a harness, leash, and poop bag attachment, or a collar kit with the same products but a collar swapped out in place of the harness.

They also have harness and play kits, which come with everything the harness kit has, plus an assortment of fun natural rubber toys of all shapes and sizes. Not only is the leash dirt-resistant, but the toys are also top-rack dishwasher-safe to keep things clean. This will be sure to keep your dog excited and entertained for hours during and after walks.

The best part of it all? All of their products come in a matching color set, offering a variety of downright cute colors. You can choose from a soft lilac, a polished-looking navy, a sweet blush tone, or a simplistic tan. They recently added a beautiful pale blue color.

This set is sure to have you and your best friend looking trendy and stylish while you go on your favorite adventures together.

Vet-Approved CBD Products for Your Pup

CBD, short for cannabidiol, has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. It’s a non-psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant that is used in humans to calm anxiety, soothe chronic pains, and aid in sleep.

Did you know that CBD can also be helpful to your pets? You can use cbd for dogs to help improve the health and life of your dog in many different ways.

Most notably, CBD has shown positive changes in helping soothe anxiety. If your furry friend gets separation anxiety and stresses out any time that you leave the house, a CBD tincture could help them chill out a little bit and cope better.

CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a homeopathic solution to achy joints that some of our older dogs suffer from.

It has also been proven to both stimulate appetite and soothe nausea and vomiting, making it easier for your dog to get all of the food they need in their day and keep them from experiencing an upset tummy.

There are many different ways to administer CBD to your pet. There are tinctures and serums that come in bottles with droppers. With these, you either drop the liquid directly into your dog’s mouth or put it on their food. They also make balms that you can rub on your dog’s body for concentrated and direct relief from inflamed joints.

One of the most popular and fun ways to give your dog CBD comes in the form of treats. These treats taste just like the normal ones that your dog would snack on but have the added benefits that CBD can offer.

A Beautiful Portrait of Your Best Friend

Do you ever look at your dog and think “wow, you deserve to have a painting made of your beautiful face”? Does your dog’s appearance remind you of a famous historical figure or action hero? Or do you just love having classy, yet goofy art on your walls?

If any of the above apply to you, you definitely need to turn your dog’s photo into a renaissance masterpiece with one of these incredible dog portraits.

The concept is simple. All you need to do is upload your favorite stunning picture of your dog then select a style that you would like to see your dog in and the size that you would like the portrait to be.

You can feature your dog’s face on any number of bodies. Is your dog royalty, deserving of a classical renaissance-style portrait? Do you picture your dog as more of a TV or movie star? Or maybe you want to see your pup rocking the jersey of your favorite sports team. You can even make your dog the next president of the United States.

If you’re interested in getting something more practical than a portrait, you could get your dog’s regal painting on a comfortable fleece blanket, phone case, or mug.

Though this treat may be a little more for you than your dog, we’re sure they will appreciate the thought.

The Comfiest Dog Bean Bag Bed Out There

For the pet that loves taking naps (and lots of them) may we suggest the most comfortable, hip, unique dog bed out there?

Any dog can get the same regular old fluff-filled dog bed, but your dog deserves the finest. A dog bean bag bed offers a fresh take on this staple item for any dog.

This incredibly comfortable bed is made from foam high-quality polyurethane foam that provides cushiony support that won’t deflate or shrink over time. The soft but durable outside fabric cover comes with a zipper that makes it impossible for your dog to tear it to shreds. To clean it, all you have to do is unzip the cover and throw it in the washer. It’s machine-washer and dryer-friendly, making caring for it nice and easy.

Your Dog Deserves the Best

We can all agree that our dogs deserve the absolute best. Whether your furry companion is a brand new, months-old puppy or an old friend who has been by your side for many years, they’re sure to enjoy the fun benefits that these treats have to offer.

