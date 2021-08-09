Fatal Shooting near Northridge Fashion Center

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue in Northridge late Friday afternoon.

The victim was killed in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The apartment complex is located near the Northridge Fashion Center, approximately two miles from CSUN.

Authorities have not released any new information on the motive behind the shooting or any additional information about the suspect or victim. This is a developing story.