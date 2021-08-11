What the Klotz Student Health Center offers CSUN students in the summer, fall semester

There are plenty of services offered at CSUN’s Klotz Student Health Center that many students, especially new ones, don’t know about.

The Klotz Center is one of many resources that CSUN offers to students and it provides a variety of different health services. However, due to the health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Klotz Center has had to undergo restrictions during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic started, public health officials implemented a stay-at-home policy which limited elective and non-acute services for healthcare organizations, as well as retail operations such as pharmacies, gyms, massage spas, etc,” said Dr. Linda Chassiakos, the Klotz Center’s executive director and chief medical officer. The campus started to follow these guidelines as soon as they were implemented at the start of the pandemic.

For the summer semester, the Klotz Center is only offering free telehealth services and basic services such as pharmacy, lab and x-ray services.

However, some services could be offered later in the year, according to Sharon Aronoff, a health educator at the Klotz Center.

“We’re hopeful as things move forward, in a positive direction, to provide optometry, chiropractic, physical therapy, massage therapy and acupuncture in the fall semester following the guidance from the CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services,” Aronoff said.

When students pay for their fall or spring semester tuition, about $80 goes toward the usage fee for the Klotz Center. This fee drops down to about $50 for the summer semester.

The Klotz Center aims to offer free or low cost services for currently enrolled students at CSUN. Some of the services that are offered are primary care visits with doctors and nurse practitioners, sports medicine, free x-rays and dental services. In addition, the Klotz Center has a laboratory and a pharmacy that can prescribe medical prescriptions and fill out existing medical prescriptions from outside health care providers. The Klotz Center also accepts most types of insurance and Medi-Cal.

The Klotz Center’s laboratory is used to conduct different types of medical testing for CSUN students. Tests that cannot be processed by the Klotz Center’s laboratory will be sent to an outside provider, Quest Diagnostics. The Klotz Center offers low to no cost services, however, students will have to pay out of pocket for any lab service provided by Quest Diagnostics that is not covered by the student’s insurance. Additional costs for services can be found on the Klotz Center’s webpage.

In addition to all of the physical health services that the Klotz Center offers, they also offer a variety of mental health services as well. Some of the services offered are wellness coaching, nutrition counseling, smoking cessation, and sexual and reproductive health education.

For further information on the availability of services and in-person appointments at the Klotz Student Health Center, visit their webpage or call 818-677-3666. CSUN’s Matadors Forward webpage also carries information that shows the direction CSUN plans on taking for the reopening of campus in the fall semester.