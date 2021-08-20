CSUN offers students free COVID-19 vaccination on Aug. 22-23

In order to help the campus community continue to fight COVID-19, CSUN is again offering free vaccinations at the campus on Aug. 22 and 23, right before the start of the fall semester.

This comes in the wake of the California State University system implementing vaccination requirements for the fall semester.

According to the email sent out by CSUN on Wednesday, the vaccinations are exclusively for CSUN students and will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

Students interested can make an appointment by using the password provided in the email. The requirements include: an email or phone number when scheduling an appointment,

The vaccination site will be on the second floor of Sierra Center, with CSUN offering free parking at the B3 parking lot, and both a student ID and photo ID are required at the site. Anyone under 18 years old will need to have a parent or guardian present.

For more information, visit the Matadors Forward page.