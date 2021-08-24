Cool Products You Need for Your Next Festival 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

So, you’re going to an outdoor festival. Whether it’s Burning Man, Lollapalooza, or some other major event, you’re about to have a blast with thousands of people. But before you start packing your bags, you’ll need to have a checklist of things to bring along.

Prepping for a festival is more complicated than most kinds of outings. It’s like preparing for a vacation, a camping trip, a concert, and a rave at the same time. You need to prepare for partying, as well as taking care of basic hygiene in an off-grid environment.

So, what should you bring along to your next festival? Here’s an incomplete list of cool things to take on the road with you.

A Place to Sleep

First and foremost, you’re going to need a place to sleep. Now, many rookie festival-goers have a romantic idea about sleeping under the stars. Don’t do this. Sure, a sleeping bag can keep you warm. But what if it rains? Even if the skies are clear the entire time, there will be times you want to get out of the sun during the daytime.

You need a tent, ideally one that’s bigger than your run-of-the-mill camping tent. For example, check out these 10 person tents from Coleman. They’re big enough for larger parties. And if you’ve got a smaller party, you’ll have more room to spread out.

Basic Toiletries

Now that you’ve got a place to sleep, it’s time to keep yourself clean. Bring a toothbrush and toothpaste, to keep your breath fresh. If the festival has shower facilities, you may even be able to bring luxuries like shampoo and hair conditioner. If not, you may want to bring a dry shampoo and detangler to keep yourself looking and feeling fresh.

That said, this is a festival, and people are going to be dirty. That’s kind of how it goes. But there are two things you should never be without. First, don’t forget deodorant. Your tentmates will thank you. Second, bring your own toilet paper. Yes, festivals have gotten better about toilet facilities over the last several years. But toilet paper is one thing you never, ever want to be out of.

Basic First Aid Supplies

Depending on where your festival is, you may or may not be near civilization. At the very least, any reputable festival has some EMTs on hand for major emergencies. But there are plenty of things you might need, short of going to the hospital. For example, if you’ve got prescription medications, you’ll need to bring them along.

You also won’t have access to a local pharmacy. Bring anything you think you might need, like antihistamines, pain killers, and other basic supplies. Bring some band aids in case you get a cut or a scrape. If you want to go all-in on the festival vibe, you can even bring alternative options, like Hempvana pain cream.

An Eye-Catching Rave Outfit

If your festival involves a rave, why not go all-in? Get yourself the right rave outfit, and you’ll create a look that’s perfect for the occasion. To be fair, everyone’s got their own definition of rave apparel. But there are a few basic things they have in common: an avant-garde look, a breathable design, and tons and tons of color.

iHeartRaves makes some of the best rave outfits on the market. They sell a wide variety of tops, bottoms, and accessories, for men and women alike. You can mix and match different pieces, or choose all-in-one outfits that make things simpler. They even have a blog with fashion advice and other helpful tips for your next festival or rave.

A New Pair of Shades

What better time than now to pick up a new pair of shades? You’re going to be out in the sun, so you might as well look good while you’re doing it. Of course, this is easier said than done if you wear prescription lenses.

One great option is Stoggles, who are well known for their stylish safety glasses. These glasses have a wraparound design, and protect your eyes as they correct your vision. Not only that, but they have a prescription sunglass option. If you want the best in safety, quality, and UV protection, look no further.

Hand Sanitizer

In the age of Covid-19, you can’t be too careful about keeping yourself clean. As we already discussed, showering may or may not be in the cards, but you can at least keep your hands clean with some sanitizer. Your sanitizer container doesn’t have to look out of place, either. Olika’s clip-on hand sanitizer has a sleek shape and comes in several colors to match your outfit.

Along the same lines, you might have to wear a mask for some events, depending on local regulations. Since these things change from week to week, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Find a mask that goes well with your outfit, and have it ready to go just in case.

Healthy Beverages

Most festivals take place in the summer. Since you’re outdoors all the time, you’re inevitably going to be sweating. If you don’t stay hydrated, you’re going to have a bad time.

Of course, water is the best thing for most people in most situations. But you probably want something a little more flavorful. In that case, try bringing some prebiotic soda from Vina. It will help you stay healthy, even as it hydrates and refreshes.

Sharp Fashion Accessories

When you’re at a festival, you want to look your best. This is one of the best times of your life, and you want to make memories. When you put these pictures on social media, you want the most memorable look possible.

We already talked about a sweet rave outfit or a pair of sunglasses. But you’ll also want to accessorize. This can mean just about anything, from a cheap set of Mardi Gras beads to a classier Cuban link chain. The main thing is to choose something that meshes well with your overall look.

A Precision Makeup Pen

If you want to craft a truly unique look, you’ll need to go beyond the most basic makeup. With a Micro precision pen, you can easily paint whatever patterns or symbols you like. You can make your own temporary tattoos that look nothing like anything you can buy off the shelf. They’re also hypoallergenic, so they shouldn’t irritate your skin.

Glitter

No rave look is complete without a little sparkle. You know what we’re talking about: loose glitter. Applying glitter is pretty straightforward and shouldn’t require much explanation. The more important thing is where you apply it. Make sure to do it somewhere that’s easy to clean up. The last thing your tentmates will want is to have all of their stuff covered in your glitter.

Cream and Cleanser

After all that makeup and glitter, you’re going to want to clean up the next morning. Don’t forget to pack some cream to make the makeup removal process easier. Pack a little cleanser as well, and you’ll be good to go.

One Ocean Beauty produces high-quality, cutting-edge creams and moisturizers to help you stay clean and healthy. They’re also safe to use; they adhere to Credo’s “dirty laundry” list of unacceptable ingredients.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.