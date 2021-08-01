Get Personal Revitalizing Skincare at DermaRx

DermaRx has a deep dedication to maintaining and improving the overall health and appearance of all of its client’s skin. Because skincare is complex and every patient is different, they offer a variety of service options.

You’ll start with the New Client Full Service package that everyone is required to choose as their first treatment. It includes a consultation, mask, SPF, cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, topicals and a recommended at-home care routine (not included in the New Client Full Service package).

DermaRx emphasizes at-home treatment because only so much can be done in the office. In addition, skincare has to be a daily practice; otherwise, the road to vibrant/healthy skin won’t be smooth or easy. Ultimately, DermaRx wants to help teach clients about their skin so that they can be in control of it on their own.