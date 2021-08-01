Sponsored by DermaRx Skincare Systems
Get Personal Revitalizing Skincare at DermaRx
DermaRx Skincare Systems offers result-based treatments to meet each patients individual skin needs
“The most satisfying part of operating my business is seeing the confidence and results in my clients, who at one point have come to me completely hopeless about their skin” — Dornaz Maraghehchi, Owner
DermaRx has a deep dedication to maintaining and improving the overall health and appearance of all of its client’s skin. Because skincare is complex and every patient is different, they offer a variety of service options.
You’ll start with the New Client Full Service package that everyone is required to choose as their first treatment. It includes a consultation, mask, SPF, cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, topicals and a recommended at-home care routine (not included in the New Client Full Service package).
DermaRx emphasizes at-home treatment because only so much can be done in the office. In addition, skincare has to be a daily practice; otherwise, the road to vibrant/healthy skin won’t be smooth or easy. Ultimately, DermaRx wants to help teach clients about their skin so that they can be in control of it on their own.
“What makes DermaRx different is that each client will always leave here completely understanding how their skin works and what they need to do to achieve clear skin”
DermaRx is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday-Thursday, 10 am to 3 pm Friday and 10 am to 1 pm Saturday. Find them in Tarzana, CA, at 5444 Yolanda Avenue #6 Suite #213.
Make appointments or learn more about DermaRx by giving them a call at (818) 900-5536 or visiting their website dermarx.us.
5444 Yolanda Avenue #6, Suite #213 Tarzana, CA 91356
Hours
Monday – Thursday: 10 am – 7 pm
Friday: 10 am to 3 pm
Saturday: 10 am to 1 pm
