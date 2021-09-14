Photo essay: CSUN hosts voting center for California recall election
September 14, 2021
On Tuesday, CSUN hosted a voting center for the 2021 California Recall Election. Eligible voters in Los Angeles County were able to vote in person at Redwood Hall on campus.
The ballot consisted of two questions: “Should Newsom be recalled from the governor’s office?” and “If he is recalled, who should replace him?”
By having an election center on campus, students, faculty and staff were able to easily vote in between classes.