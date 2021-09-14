Voters cast their ballots at the CSUN voting center in Redwood Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Carolyn Burt)
Voters cast their ballots at the CSUN voting center in Redwood Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Carolyn Burt

Photo essay: CSUN hosts voting center for California recall election

Carolyn Burt, Social Media Editor

September 14, 2021

On Tuesday, CSUN hosted a voting center for the 2021 California Recall Election. Eligible voters in Los Angeles County were able to vote in person at Redwood Hall on campus. 

The ballot consisted of two questions: “Should Newsom be recalled from the governor’s office?” and “If he is recalled, who should replace him?”

By having an election center on campus, students, faculty and staff were able to easily vote in between classes. 

Carolyn Burt
Juan Silvestre, a freshman art major at CSUN, sits down in Redwood Hall in Northridge, Calif., after voting in their first election on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

 

Natalie Fina, Social Media Manager

