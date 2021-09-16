Omaha pulls off overtime win over CSUN men’s soccer

Thomas Mascaro, left, Arturo Reveles, and Jamar Ricketts look for an explanation for a foul called by the referee during the game against the University of Nebraska Omaha on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Coming off of a three-game road trip, CSUN returned to their home field with an 11 a.m. kick off on Sunday. The game went scoreless in regulation, which led to overtime against the University of Nebraska Omaha.

A substitution in the last two minutes of overtime resulted in a Malik Elmi header off a Mitch Hammer corner kick to give Omaha the win over the Matadors.

CSUN had some opportunities in the first half, but they failed to capitalize on it. A freekick five minutes into the game by Giovanni Aguilar just missed to the left of the net. With 20 minutes left in the first half, Aguilar stole the ball at midfield but Khalid Hunter could not finish the play.

Goalkeeper David Preys had two saves with eight minutes left in the first half which kept the score 0-0 at halftime. Preys finished the game with a total of six saves.

“David made 3 outstanding saves on set pieces today. I’m super proud of him, you know, it’s unfortunate he didn’t deserve that result. He had a great performance today,” head coach Terry Davila said.

Both teams entered the contest with zero wins, looking to get their first win of the season.

“We just gotta fight,” Davila said. “We gotta hold our head up high and we gotta go out there and show that we have character because this is us and this is who we are.”

The 90-degree heat in Northridge led to multiple water breaks during the game.

“It definitely weighed in on the boys. I’m sure their legs were a little bit heavy. We were up for the challenge. I think we looked the more lively of the two teams, even considering the heat,” Preys said.

CSUN looks to get their first win at home against California Baptist University on Friday.