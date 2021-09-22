Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Do you want skin that you love and feel confident in?

If you answered yes, then join the club! We all want to look after our skin and feel great in it, but at times it feels like it is easier said than done.

Firstly, because there are just too many skincare products to even choose from, just walk down the skincare aisle at your local CVS, and it can give any level-headed person an anxiety attack! So how do you know what skincare products are right for you, which ones to use for your routine, and where to start getting to your skincare goals?

Well, this is where progeline comes into play.

You may be wondering, what is progeline, and how does it work? In short, it is one of the most exciting things to hit the skincare industry. It has successfully acted as an anti-aging cream, so you don’t have to worry about your skin developing unwanted lines, wrinkles, or other signs of aging that no one wants to deal with.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty details about how progeline works, let’s dive into what it exactly is.

What is Progeline?

Officially known as Progeline Peptide and commonly sourced from Canada, this biomimetic complex is proven to restore our skin’s structure and texture by enhancing our protein matrix and ability to produce more collagen and elastin.

And What About a Peptide?

And for those wondering what a peptide is, don’t worry, as we’ve got you covered on that too. A peptide is a chain of amino acids that are experts at healing and repairing our skin. They are one of the main reasons collagen can work so successfully with preventing unwanted signs of aging. They do so by basically pretending that our skin is wounded in order to avoid the collagen process from taking place naturally.

Now that we’ve covered the basics of defining progeline and peptides let’s get into more detail about how it works to create firm, plump, smooth and hydrated skin.

How Progeline Works:

It’s All About the Peptides

As we’ve briefly explained above, progeline is a peptide with a chain of amino acids jam-packed with proteins. Our body can naturally produce this, but it can enhance our skincare results when used as an ingredient in skincare products.

Progeline Mimics Natural Peptides

When progeline peptides are used in skincare products, they can trick the body into thinking that urgent care is needed for our skin. This puts the attention into having your body create natural collagen to tend to the area in towhich you have just applied the skincare product full of progeline peptides.

More Progeline Means Fewer Signs of Aging

When progeline is used in skincare products, it can send necessary signals to your body to reduce signs of aging. This includes preventing saggy skin, minimizing wrinkles’ appearance, and making our skin more hydrated and firm. This all comes back to the fact that progeline can help our body maintain the right amount of collagen in our body, as naturally, our body will begin to produce less of this as we grow older.

Progeline Helps Specifically with Our Neck and Jawline

Our skin is everywhere in our bodies. But many of us focus on only our face—not our neck or jawline. Progeline can ensure that these areas of the skin are well looked after too, and can take preventative measures early on.

Progeline Gives You Results You Want

If your skincare goals include getting and maintaining plump and firm skin that is hydrated and smooth, you will undoubtedly want to use skincare products that champion this ingredient. Progeline is great for helping achieve these skincare goals.

What Progeline Products to Use

Your skincare routine and the products you use should be as unique as you are. That is why you should go with a skincare brand that can create customized formulas based on your skin results and goals. By doing this, you will create a skincare routine that uses quality products with progeline that ensures your routine is simple and effective for you. Plus, you will get access to a beauty esthetician that will ensure that the progeline ingredients in your formula—if they recommend—produce the results as intended. If not, they will be able to adjust the formula so you can keep working towards your skincare goals.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production.