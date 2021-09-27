10 Ways The Beauty Industry Is Becoming More Inclusive

Content provided by legal writers

When it comes to beauty, we have ONE thing in common- we are all different! While we are all human, we differ in race, age, religion, ability, size, gender identity, and sexuality. Each of us has a specific (perfect) formula that considers how we differ, making us uniquely who we are. This has always been the case, but only recently has the beauty industry hopped on board.

The global beauty landscape is changing, breaking free from the stereotypical view of beauty that has plagued us for decades. Companies are drawing in a broader range of customers, making beauty more accessible by exploring non-traditional markets and underserved communities, providing a personalized and niche experience for the consumer. In addition, the beauty industry is successfully becoming more inclusive by catering to all individuals, regardless of their gender, age, religion, skin tone, skin type, etc. Beauty without bias includes the models used in advertisements, product formulations, and packaging.

It might seem like we still have a long way to go, but here are 10 ways the beauty industry is, in fact, becoming more inclusive:

Male personal care & beauty routines

Gender-neutral beauty products

Skin shade ranges for people of color

Beauty across generations

Ingredient transparency

Brand commitments to inclusive beauty initiatives

Tailored products for people of all abilities

Indie startups and Women-owned companies

Accessible and affordable products

Representation of underserved communities

Everyone should feel represented regardless of race, age, religion, ability, size, or sexuality. As humans, we want to look good and feel our best; inclusive beauty opens the door for anyone wanting to come in. Consumers are looking for understanding and personalized products that meet their individual needs, products that mirror their unique qualities—seeing themselves represented in product branding, advertising, packaging, and formulation.

Beauty is not about meeting a standard but rather about feeling and looking the best in your skin. As a result, these leaders are breaking boundaries previously set by the beauty industry.

I started the lip bar because I was extremely frustrated with the cosmetics industry, and that frustration stemmed from its lack of diversity, excessive amounts of chemicals, and high price points for high-quality cosmetics. Those frustrations led me to make lipstick in my kitchen. I started stalking cosmetic chemists and reaching out to them and just saying like hey can you help me make a lipstick formula? I refused to accept the standard of beauty that was given to me and the lip bar was born.

Melissa Butler, Founder The Lip Bar

The strength of our business comes from standards without compromise. Our commitment to sourcing ethical and innovative products shines through everything we touch. We visit our factories around the globe in person to ensure safe working conditions and fair wages, and we dive deep into the testing of every single ingredient. As a result, our products are safe, sustainable, and ethical.

Courtney Buhler, CEO & Founder LashPRO Academy

While it is human nature to age, you can age like fine wine, and it’s also human nature to find ways to improve our lives. So it’s essential to develop products that help people embrace where they are, at any age, loving the skin they’re in. We offer head-to-toe essentials for everyBODY.

Ashwin Sokke, Co-founder WOW Skin Science

We are a collective of women who believe beauty is a feeling, not a look. We exist to unapologetically uplift and empower women because we think self-love can change the world. When you feel good, you do good. Be confident in who you are and everything you can do. When women support each other, we can change the world. Affordable services that don’t take hours of your time to achieve ultimately saves time and energy, becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

Tirzah Shirai, CEO BlinkBar

We understand the diversity of skincare, carefully taking into consideration a customer’s age, race, and ethnicity, tailoring products to meet specific needs. Customers can get a personalized skincare regimen with our quick skin analysis quiz. Based on analyzing a person’s unique skin profile we can find the perfect skincare routine.

Alex Keyan, CEO and Founder goPure Beauty

Donating 1% of our proceeds to women’s causes is central to the Winona mission. When we started our company, we had the option of giving all donations to a single charity or smaller amounts to multiple charities. We chose the latter, knowing from experience that the most pressing issues in our global women’s community will shift, and new opportunities to improve women’s lives will arise. We fundamentally care about the women we’re helping. By donating to women’s foundations and funds, we demonstrate the importance of these organizations in creating positive change for the broader community by investing in women and girls.

Nancy Belcher , CEO Winona

Six, seven years ago people were just starting to talk about clean beauty and, as a queer individual, I just felt so unrepresented. If I felt that way as a white woman, though, I could only imagine how BIPOC and other people felt. I didn’t think the world need another makeup brand or cosmetic line, but I did think the world needed a platform that could help expand on what diversity and inclusion could look like in the clean beauty space. Launching Noto quite literally in my kitchen, I became excited to use all of the skills I learned over the years to create a line that celebrated the identities I felt I wasn’t seeing in the clean beauty industry at the time. Queer bodies, non-binary bodies, trans bodies, and more bi-poc bodies. I wanted to hear their stories and celebrate their lives.

Gloria Noto, Founder NOTO Botanics

Social media is a powerful medium when you use it right. We aim to use our global platforms to educate our community on social justice. By empowering our community with the knowledge and support they need, more people have the confidence to stand up for what is right. We believe that everyone should have a legacy. Each year, every single one of our employees can make a real difference, as we donate $100 to any organization they wish to support.

Jordan Smyth, Founder Gleamin

I noticed my girlfriend having a hard time applying her fake lashes. Being a problem solver, I immediately sprung into action wanting to make a product that was easy to put on, comfortable enough to wear all day, and affordable—something for first-time and seasoned lash wearers alike. With article topics like “how to apply falsies on monolids” and “how to choose the best false lashes for your eye shape,” I can educate customers on how to use our products while creating inclusivity and personalization. There’s a lot of blanket recommendations where brands will say ‘you should get this,’ but they don’t really care about the customer attributes… By creating a quiz, we’re able to emulate the experience of having an in-store representative.

Jason Wong, CEO Doe Lashes

Now more than ever, customers are faced with an incredible surplus of products to choose from with few voices they can trust to find the very best. We take the less-is-more with our recommendations: each product must pass muster for quality, design, brand aesthetic, and ethos. The bar is high, intentionally. We want people to find the items they need at a wide-range of price points, so no one buys crap!

Lauren Kleinman, Co-founder The Quality Edit

