CSUN women’s volleyball loses to Long Beach State in four sets

Kameron Bacon, left, and Taylor Hunter contest each other at the net during the first set of the match between CSUN and Long Beach State at the Matadome in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. CSUN lost to Long Beach State in four sets.

CSUN women’s volleyball hosted Long Beach State on Saturday night in a match of four sets. The Matadors continue to struggle as they are now 2-14 on the year and 1-5 in the conference.

In the first set of the match, the Beach took a commanding lead against the Matadors, going up 10-4. The Beach had an attack percentage of .481 and held CSUN to a .000. Long Beach State closed out the first set 25-11.

The second set of the match started with a 3-0 run by the Beach. An ace by CSUN’s libero, Makayla Bradford, tied the set at eight apiece. The Matadors would tie the game multiple times throughout the set but could not take the lead. A 3-0 run by the Beach closed out the set, giving them a 25-20 win in set two.

The third set of the match also started with a 3-0 run by the Beach. The Matadors went on a 5-0 run, which gave them a 7-5 lead. The run went up to 17-13 after another 3-0 run led by CSUN’s middle blocker Abigail Macias. Macias came off the bench and had a season-high 14 swings with six kills and two blocks. CSUN went on to take the set 25-20 after a kill by middle blocker Lauryn Anderson.

“I hope that next time we can have more consistent energy as a team together and we can push for those points in crucial times and start off strong,” Macias said.

Long Beach State jumped into an early lead 5-2 after a kill by the Beach’s outside hitter and top scorer, Kashauna Williams. An error gave the Matadors a 9-7 lead in the set, but the Beach went on a 5-1 run, making it 12-10. Long Beach State would hold the lead for the rest of the game as they went on to win the set 25-20 and win the match 3-1.

“I thought we battled pretty well,” said CSUN interim head coach Susie Terrusa. “I was happy with how they kept in the fight and kept going, we still need to work out some way of not making so many errors.”

CSUN hopes to get their second conference win against UC Davis on Wednesday as they start a three-game road trip.