Global Talks: Yong Jian Ooi

William Argueta
March 4, 2022
CSUN alumna makes history as Marvel superhero
Big Show returns, in-person for Spring 2022
A CSUN student from Ukraine explains: “No one knows our history.”
Parking permit costs drop as students return to campus
Medical-grade masks now required for faculty and staff, recommended for students
Campus
Back to campus: CSUN students share their insights and impressions
CSUN housing sees increase in COVID-19 cases
AS votes to approve $517,091 for Children’s Center
CSUN reevaluates learning options amid pandemic
AS votes to approve $30,000 to sponsor President Beck’s investiture
Single-payer health care bill stalls in California Assembly
CSUN opens up avenues of approach for pandemic PTSD
Campus reopens amid decline in COVID-19 cases
Free COVID-19 tests offered at CSUN, L.A. county
The student media organization of California State University Northridge