Sundial Sports Podcast: NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing. The Sacramento Kings snapped their 17-year playoff drought, and the Los Angeles Lakers are back after missing the postseason last year, to name a few of the storylines. For this edition of the “Sundial Sports Podcast,” Edward Segal, Luis Silva and Maxwell Clark talked about the first round of the NBA playoffs. We started with Mike Brown becoming the first ever unanimous Coach of the Year, and went on to talk about some of the first round matchups. We then gave our predictions on who will make it to the conference finals and who will win it all.