Investing in safer schools: My thoughts on Prop. 2

Dear Matadors,

My name is German Gonzalez Aquino, and I am a Master of Social Work (MSW) student here at CSUN. I hope that you are all doing well this semester and remind you to practice self-care and take care of your mind and bodies.

As many of you know, the general election is coming up on Nov. 5. On this day we will have the opportunity to vote and determine who our next president and representatives are, and there will be many propositions up for vote that affect us and the communities we live in and serve.

One of those propositions that is up for vote is Proposition 2, a $10 billion bond designed to provide school districts in California with necessary funds to help repair, upgrade and build new facilities for K-12 students. It also provides funds to community colleges for similar repairs.

These funds will aim to meet the basic requirements for safety and health for all facilities and people who work and attend our schools in California. I remember walking into high school and sometimes thinking, ‘This place looks like a prison, let me stay out for a bit,’ once seeing a rat climbing out of an open hole in the ceiling.

This was in 2012. I am not sure if my old high school still looks like that, but if it does, I wonder how many students avoid school because of the environment.

Learning about this proposition also reminds me of the frequent earthquakes in California. Many Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) buildings are old, and it makes me wonder how these buildings would hold up if the “Big One” were to hit. If it does, are students, family members and staff safe in the classrooms and buildings of our local schools?

10 billion dollars is a lot of money, and many of us may think, how will it affect us in the future? Proposition 2 will have to be paid back by taxpayers, like a credit card, it will be paid back with interest. However, investments in the health and safety of students are an important part of being able to create a space for future generations to learn comfortably and benefit from all their learning environments.

If you feel this issue is an important matter, like I do, vote yes on Proposition 2 this coming election.