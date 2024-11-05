LIVE: ELECTION 2024

This post was updated Nov. 5 at 10:30 p.m.

10:30 PM

Presidential Race

Donald Trump wins Georgia, a state the former president lost to Biden in the 2020 election. Trump also claims the 1st Congressional District in Nebraska and its one electoral vote and extends his electoral count to 247.

With Trump winning Georgia, the first state to flip from the 2020 results. And with swing states such as Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan yet to be called. Multiple outlets are reporting Pennsylvania for Trump which will give the former president the necessary vote tally to cross the 270 threshold. Donald Trump is expected to become the 47th President of the United States.

California Props

Prop. 3 is projected to win with a 62.6 % vote for YES

A YES vote for Prop 3 would write same-sex marriage into the state Constitution. There would be no change in who can and cannot marry.

Prop. 2 is leaning with a 57% YES vote

A YES vote would allow the state to borrow $10 billion to renovate and repair existing schools and build new learning facilities.

PROP 33 is is leaning with a 60% NO vote

A NO vote would not repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995. The state would continue to limit rent control laws and enforce those laid out in the Act. There would be no change.







House of Representatives

Democrats flipped two seats and now hold 160 seats. Republicans flipped four seats, keeping the lead with 194 seats. Republicans are the projected winner for the House of Representatives.

10:20 PM

Down to the Wire: How students are feeling at the polls

Jess Brumana

The line to vote at the CSUN voting center is long and winding, wrapping around the entire entrance of the Premeire America Credit Union Arena entrance. Even in the final hours, students and community members continue to join.

The vast majority of those in line are students, and for many, this is their first time voting in a presidential election; most of whom were simply too young to vote in 2020.

In a brief survey, nearly everyone cited the economy. Regardless of political affiliation, voters were concerned about the cost of living and taxes.

State Proposition 32 was popular among student voters, who hoped to see the minimum wage increase. Prop 33 also received support from many students who are concerned about the cost of rent.

Aside from economic issues, students were also concerned about healthcare. In general, students care about access to care. Access to affordable medication, and access to health resources. Many students specifically cited abortion as a big ticket issue. These students care deeply about protecting access to the procedure federally.

Among both students and community members, about half of those surveyed said they decided on who and what to vote for today, or within the last few days.

Students are divided on whether the election outcome will impact the social climate on campus. Some believe that Los Angeles, as a progressive area, won’t see a large outcry. Others say that emotions could run high given the weight of the issues on the ballot. However, students said they believe the effect will be temporary at most.

10:15 PM

Red surge in swing states, Nevada results remain unreported

Georgia has now been called, with Trump taking 50.9% of the vote, bringing him to 247 electoral votes.

Battleground results, besides North Carolina and Georgia, remain uncalled, despite at least 50% of votes reported in all but one of these last five swing states.

Republicans are now pulling ahead of Democrats in all swing states besides Nevada, which has yet to release any results. Since 1992, Democrats have won the state in five of seven election cycles, including the last three, according to CNN.

10:10 PM

Maine and Nebraska’s method of voting

In most states, electoral college votes are determined by a winner-take-all system, where the candidate who receives the most electoral votes wins all of the state’s electoral votes.

However, two states in this election have the ability to split their electoral votes between different nominees: Maine and Nebraska. This is called the Congressional District Method. While it is rare for these states to split the votes between two parties, it has occurred several times including in 2008, 2016, and 2020, according to an article by AP News.

The last presidential election saw a split vote in both states, marking the first time in history that both states split the vote in the same election as reported by the National Archives. This could mean that Harris and Trump have the potential to split the electoral votes in Maine, which hasn’t been called yet.

10:00 PM

Presidential Race

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris sit at 230 and 210 electoral votes, respectively. Both candidates are still yet to cross the 270 threshold as there are still several races yet to be called.

States such as Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are too close to call.

California Props

Prop 35

Status: Passed

This “yes” vote will make the existing taxes dedicated to Medi-Cal spending and programs permanent. New regulations will dictate how the money is spent. The revenue from the taxes would go toward patient care, emergency services, mental health and prescription drug spending.

House of Representatives

Democrats have lost one seat and flipped two in the House of Representatives. Republicans continue to lead with 183 seats remaining close to the 218 goal for majority.

9:50 PM

Could the Harris Walz social media campaign cause a “DEMininomenon” this election?

9:45 PM

From campaigns to congress

Sarah McBride has now become the first openly transgender person in U.S. history to be elected to Congress, according to CBS News. The Delaware state Senator won the state’s only House seat. McBride served two terms as the state senator beginning in 2020, representing the Democratic party.

This is one of several historic milestones in McBride’s political career. She became the first transgender person to address a national party convention in 2016 at the Democratic National Convention.

Since 2012, McBride has been an advocate for social justice. Her experience includes serving as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign and her internship at the White House during the Obama Administration, making her the first out transgender woman to do such, according to her memoir, “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality.”

9:30 PM

Presidential Race

Kamala Harris has won Hawaii and the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and its one electoral vote. Harris brings her electoral count to 210 while Donald Trump stays put at 230.

California Props

Prop 36

Status: Passed

This yes vote will increase the penalties for specific drug and theft-related charges, labeling some felonies rather than misdemeanors for those with two prior offenses. It will add a new category of crime, a “treatment-mandated felony.”

House of Representatives

19 states have called their results for the House of Representatives. Currently, Democrats are narrowing the gap, trailing 30 seats behind the 183 Republican-secured seats with 153 seats. 99 seats are still up for grabs.

9:15 PM

Trump wins North Carolina, key battlegrounds remain tight

Polls have now closed in all swing states.

North Carolina was called for Trump with a Republican majority of 50.8%. Trump started off his Monday, Nov. 4, with a rally in Raleigh, N.C. Trump held nine events in North Carolina since Oct. 1, 2024.

The other six battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have yet to be called.

Republicans and Democrats are neck and neck in Arizona, Republicans leading by a slim 7,025 votes.

Georgia currently has 93% of votes reported, with Republicans leading by about 2 points, and will likely be the next swing state announced.

9:10 PM

California may determine U.S. House of Representatives party-control

The state of California has a reputation for being fairly predictable in election results. However, the largely liberal state may now play a crucial role in determining which political party takes control over the U.S. House of Representatives.

As the country’s most populated state, California currently holds 52 House seats. The state’s election results have begun to trickle in now that polling places have closed and the final ballots are casted. Results are expected to be close for both parties, particularly in swing districts.

According to Kevin Freking of the Associated Press about 10 of the state’s seats are up for grabs.

“The most competitive races are generally in Republican-held districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020. Those races are being heavily targeted by Democrats,” says Freking. “Democrats will need to pick up one or more of those seats, or it will be a tough night for them in their bid to take the House majority.”

9:00 PM

Presidential Race

Kamala Harris has won the states of New Mexico and Virginia to get 205 electoral votes. Still trailing Donald Trump’s 230. Swing states such as Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are too close to call.

Senate Race

Maintaining the majority, the Republicans have won the 50 seats needed to take the victory. Democrats stand with 41 seats.

House of Representatives

Democrats are still trailing behind in the race to have party-control over the U.S. House of Representatives with 123 seats secured. Republicans are in the lead with 170 seats filled. To achieve U.S. House majority, either party must obtain 218 seats.





8:45 PM

The rise of mail-in voting

California and eight other states have allowed mail-in ballots for elections. This method became especially well-known during the 2020 election, as the pandemic led many potential voters to stay home or avoid large crowds. States that allowed mail-in ballots, including Hawaii and Utah saw an increase in voter turnout from 7-14%, as reported in an article by the Washington State Standard.

The rise of mail-in voting has also contributed to overall an increase in voter turnout. In the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a record-high turnout, with a majority of ballots casted were mail-in and early voting ballots.

For mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. or dropped off at a voting center before it closes at 8 p.m. tonight.

Voters can check the status of their ballot online by signing up for the ‘Where’s my Ballot’ program, according to the California Secretary of State website. This service provides notifications when ballots are received and counted.

If a ballot is rejected because of a signature error, election officials will notify affected voters, allowing them to fix the error at least eight days before the certification of the election. Voters then have the chance to fix the issue until 5 p.m. two days before certification to resolve the issues according to an informational chart by Vote America.

8:40 PM

Adam Schiff takes California

The Associated Press called the race for the U.S Senate in California, declaring democratic candidate Adam Schiff the next member. The last reported number shows Adam Schiff with 59.4% of votes, leading Republican Steve Garvey by 9%.

Schiff is most well known for leading the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He has previously served in the California state senate from 1995 to 2000, and later served in the House of Representatives. He is currently finishing his 12th term with the House, where he represents California’s 30th Congressional District, according to an article by CBS News.

8:30 PM

Presidential Race

Kamala Harris claims California and its 54 electoral votes along with Washington and Oregon to get 187 votes. While Donald Trump wins Kansas, Idaho and North Carolina to extend his electoral lead to 230.

Senate Race

Democrats have lost two seats in the Senate, now at 40. Republicans have gained 1 more seat leading with 49, only one seat away from the victory.

House of Representatives

Democrats have picked up 12 seats, adding to the seats secured by the party bringing them to a total of 113 seats. However, Republicans continue to remain in the lead with 167 seats filled.

8:15 PM

Pennsylvania Push: Trump leads despite multiple Harris rallies yesterday

Pennsylvania is the battleground state with the most electoral votes, 19. 72% of the vote has been reported there, and Trump is leading with 51.4%. According to Politico, whoever wins this state has the “cleanest path to the White House.”

This year, Trump and Harris famously met for the first time in Pennsylvania at their debate in Philadelphia.

Both Republican and Democratic campaigns have been pushing heavily for the Pennsylvania vote. Yesterday, Nov. 4, Trump held an afternoon rally in Reading, and the Harris campaign held multiple rally events in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Harris ended the night by knocking on doors in residential neighborhoods in the swing state city of Reading, PA.

8:00 PM

Presidential Race

Kansas and Iowa have been called for Donald Trump bringing his electoral count to 210. As for Kamala Harris she wins the 1st Congressional District in Maine and it’s one electoral vote to bring her count to 113.

Senate Race

Republicans and Democrats have each gained another seat. Republicans are still ahead with 48 seats, only two away from the 50 needed for the majority victory. Democrats have 37 seats.

House of Representatives

13 states have called the results for their U.S. House of Representative seats. 188 seats are still uncalled as Democrats fill 101 seats and Republicans fill 151 seats. Results are expected to roll in as polling locations on the West Coast close.

7:45 PM

U.S. Congress Candidate George Whitesides Holds Get Out The Vote Rally

Quinn Alexander

7:30 PM

Presidential Race

Harris claims Colorado and the District of Columbia while Trump wins Utah and Montana. Donald Trump extends his lead in the electoral college to 198 while Harris follows close behind at 112.

Senate Race

Republicans have gained another seat now leading with 47, Democrats with 36 seats. Montana and Nevada are expected soon.

House of Representatives

The Republican party continues to dominate the U.S. House race filling 142 seats, as Democrats slowly secure more seats. The Democrats have secured 93 seats in total. With less than 100 seats to U.S. House majority, the Republican party nears the 218-seat benchmark. As many polling places in the West begin to close, the race for House majority continues to narrow down.

7:15 PM

Keep an eye on these right-leaning swing states

Georgia has 80% of its votes counted, but is still yet to be called. Trump is ahead with 52.4% of the vote in the peach state.

North Carolina, the only swing state Trump took in 2020, will likely be the next swing state called. 63% of votes have been reported there so far, and Trump is slightly leading Harris with 51.8%. Democrats have not won a federal election here since 2008.

Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the battleground states leaning Democrat right now. Georgia and North Carolina are headed right, and Arizona and Nevada polls remain open until 8 p.m. PST.







7:00 PM

Presidential Race

Trump has won Missouri. This state is worth 10 electoral votes putting him at 188 ahead of Harris’ 99 votes.

Senate Race

1 Democratic seat has flipped over to the Republican side, Republicans still leading with 46. Democrats 36.

House of Representatives

At this time, the Republican party continues to lead in the race for control over the U.S. House with 129 seats. Republicans have also successfully flipped a seat in their favor. Meanwhile, Democrats trail behind with only 80 seats secured. A party must secure 218 seats to hold the House majority.

6:45 PM

How are celebrity endorsements shaping the 2024 Presidential Election?

6:30 PM

Presidential Race

Trump has won Ohio, Texas and Louisiana leading with 177 electoral votes. Harris follows close behind in the popular vote in a 3 million vote difference.

Senate Race

Republicans have taken three more seats and are still leading with a total of 46. Democrats have won one more seat and are trailing with 35.

House of Representatives

With 99 seats secured, the Republican party is leading within the House of Representatives. Democrats trail behind significantly with 60 seats. There are 276 seats that are yet to be filled. Kentucky has called the race for the House of Representatives, electing five republican and one democratic representatives for the state. Delaware and Vermont have elected a democratic representative for their state’s only House seat. West Virginia has elected two republican candidates as its representatives

6:25 PM

Big Party, big impact: Students mobilize for Presidential Election Day

6:15 PM

What are swing states: All eyes on Georgia

Swing or battleground states are states that could be won by a Democratic or Republican candidate. In 2024, these states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Georgia will likely be the first swing state to be called, being on the East coast with polls having closed at 4 p.m. PST. As of 6:10 p.m., only 66% of votes have been counted in the state, Trump leading with 52.6% and Harris following with 46.8%.

Joe Biden took Georgia in a surprising victory in 2020, but there is still debate over whether this traditionally red state really is a swing state. 6:00 PM

6:00 PM

Presidential Race

Harris has won Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey and New York. Trump has won Alaska, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Florida. The count is now 99 and 120 electoral votes respectively.

Senate Race

There are no updates on the Senate race. Republicans lead with 43 seats and Democrats have 34.

House of Representatives

As of 6:00 p.m. PST

Republicans have the lead within the U.S. House of Representative seats with 74 seats awarded, so far. Democrats trail behind with 34 seats. There are 329 seats for the House of Representatives that remain uncalled. For a party to secure the House majority, 218 seats must be secured.

5:40 PM

‘Red mirage’ and ‘Blue wave’ could impact results

As votes are being counted across the country, many people may be feeling anxious about the potential outcome of the election. As people are waiting for the election to be called, it’s important to remember that many votes from mail-in ballots and drop boxes won’t be counted immediately.

The ‘red mirage’ is the point of the election where many, mainly Republican-leaning states, have already counted polls, while the rest of the country is still counting polls and haven’t called any victors. Depending on who you’ve voted for, this information may provide a sense of relief or a sense of doubt.

The red mirage is called a mirage because the lead that it predicts isn’t always accurate, according to an article by Reuters earlier today. There is a phenomenon called the ‘blue wave’ where after mail-in ballots and early voting ballots are counted, there is a shift to a more Democratic-leaning outcome instead of a Republican lead.

It has been more prominent since the introduction of mail-in ballots from the pandemic in 2020, with the 2016 and 2020 election showing a ‘blue wave’ and in the 2020 election actually decided the vote, as reported by NPR in October.

Although there is a higher percentage of Democrat votes in the later counts, it is not always large enough to shift the election.

People around the country should remember to keep an eye on the polls over the next several days, and wait for official results about the Presidential Election to come in, which could take several days to weeks to get certified results, CBS News reported.

5:30 PM

Presidential Race

More than half of the votes have been counted in the battleground state of Georgia where Trump is leading. The state is worth 16 electoral votes and was won by President Biden in the 2020 election.

Senate race

Republicans have taken 43 seats and Democrats have taken 32 seats. A two-seat flip is required for Republicans to have majority control of the Senate. Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida have elected Republican senators. New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts have elected Democratic senators.

House of Representatives

As of 5:30 p.m. PST, Republicans have taken lead of the U.S. House of Representative seats with 51 seats awarded so far. Democrats trail behind with 27 seats.

5:10 PM

Polls are closing on the East Coast and thirteen states have been called.

Donald Trump has won Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi Kentucky and West Virginia and Kamala Harris taking Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and Connecticut.

Donald Trump has 95 electoral votes and Kamala Harris has 35.