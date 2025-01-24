The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Plant Yourself in Campus Life: Join the Community Garden

Nyan Gavino, Reporter
January 24, 2025
Nyan Gavino
Welcome sign at the entrance of one of the two areas in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

 

A greenhouse and various plants tucked away within the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Nyan Gavino)

Among the many resources around campus that students use to escape from classes, there is one tucked away in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard that stands out. Populated with growing fruits and vegetables, along with lush greenery and contrasting flowers, is the Marilyn Magaram Center (MMC). The MMC Wellness Garden is a spot where visitors can immerse in nature and learn about gardening and nutrition through hands-on experiences.

“To me, the mission of the MMC Wellness Garden is two-tiered: 1) To use sustainable and pesticide-free garden techniques and practices to grow a variety of native flowers, herbs and produces to nourish the CSUN community and 2) To provide hands-on gardening education and trainings (i.e. Healthy Growers Training certificate) through volunteer and paid experiences that promote sustainability and growth towards a healthier lifestyle,” said MMC Associate Director Jenica Smith.

Vegetables growing in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Nyan Gavino)

The center strives to have a garden in every school to promote the healthy growth of both people and plants. The garden was created in 2016, with help from donations and a campus quality fee grant, according to their virtual tour. Annette Besnilian is the executive director of the Marilyn Magaram Center, as well as the Dietetic Internship Director who teaches nutrition and dietetic classes at CSUN. The MMC grows a variety of different plants, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and grains. It is also recognized as a pollinator garden, due to flowers on site attracting pollination from bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.

The garden utilizes two different composting systems to fertilize their plants. One being through the use of composted food scraps and the second being through worm composting. The MMC also utilizes aquaponics, a system where both fish and plants work together for cultivation. A pump brings water from the fish tank to a bed that aids plants in absorbing nutrients.

Some seating in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Nyan Gavino)

“CSUN students should know that the MMC has a variety of programming to help them gain experience within Nutrition, Dietetics, Food Science and Gardening. The MMC Internship program is open to all majors and accepts interns during the fall, spring and summer semesters,” said Smith. “The goal of the MMC Internship Program is to provide real-world, hands-on and experiential learning experiences for future nutrition and food science professionals, so that they may gain knowledge and practice skills.”

She explained that the programs offered by the center were created to highlight the issues that are often missed in classrooms and the MMC hopes to fix that through student learning and participation. As more students become engaged, they hope to close that gap.

Some growing plants and a greenhouse located in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Nyan Gavino)

“Other programming available to CSUN students include cooking workshops, gardening workshops, our Tea Haven Project’s workshops, as well as our services (ex. Nutrition counseling, diet and recipe analysis, and body composition testing), products made with Matador pride (available for purchase at the CSUN Bookstore and through the MMC Website), WIC on campus, our CalFresh Healthy Living program, our Whole Body Health Program’s free cancer toolkit and our Nutrition Experts website, which provides free recipes, blogs and tons of nutrition resources on various topics,” said Smith.

The MMC accepts volunteers throughout the academic year and urges those who are interested in getting involved to reach out. The center offers many opportunities for participation, with no specific majors required.

Growing plants in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Nyan Gavino)

“The MMC received a lot of student participants/volunteers through the MMC Internship Program and service-learning projects from the Family and Consumer Sciences department, Public Health department, U100 freshman seminars as well as through MMC workshops and programming offered throughout the academic year,” said Smith.

She noted that CSUN students can follow the MMC on Instagram and Facebook, join their newsletter or visit their website for updates on available programs and workshops.

“We are the trusted source for food, nutrition and cooking resources for the global community. For any questions… CSUN students can email magaram.center@csun.edu,” said Smith. “We look forward to welcoming you into the world of the MMC.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Gerardo Lemus Ramos poses for a photo at the National Center On Deafness (NCOD) at CSUN Dec. 4, 2024.
Gerardo’s Journey: ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’
Public defender George A. Turner, Jr. discusses his career and how he approaches his clients at the 'Critical Race Theory, Ethnic Studies & the Criminal Legal System: A Conversation on Justice With Black Public Defenders' event in the Thousand Oaks room of the University Student Union on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
CSUN and Los Angeles React to the Election and Critical Race Theory
Photo by Aliyah Hinckley
CSUN 2024 Achievements: Retrospective and Future
Matador Marquee
Matador Marquee
Cantando
Cantando
Brennan Shin and Grant Spitzer play guitars and jump to each beat as they perform "FiENDS" while Jonah Cho plays the drums during their set at The Smell in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. When asked about advice to students starting bands or pursuing music: “Don't quit," Spitzer said. "Keep going. And don't worry about the kind of labels and branding that people can try to put on you to make it so that they can understand what you're doing. Nobody understands what you're doing better than you, so trust yourself. Trust your artistic instinct. And just be as authentic as you can be and you'll reach the people who like you for you.”
JOSEON Band and Artistic Collective: Growing in Los Angeles’s Underground Scene
More in Print Editions
Photo courtesy of Aliyah Hinckley.
Staff Highlight
Quinn Alexander poses behind Manzanita Hall at CSUN
Letter from Editor
October 2024 - Volume 65 Issue 3
People celebrating the native American culture
American Indian Heritage Month ends with a Powwow
The Continuum of Time” art mural dedicated to the Tataviam tribe. The mural sits in the CSUN University Library.
CSUN Recognizes Indigenous Heritage with Tataviam Land Acknowledgement
Salish Sea Earrings $44
Season of giving: How to support Native-Owned businesses