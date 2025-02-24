The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Track and field star Trey Knight makes Matador history

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
February 24, 2025
Aliyah Hinckley
CSUN’s track and field thrower Trey Knight says he’s been a thrower since he was 10 years old. (Aliyah Hinckley)

After one of the most accomplished individual seasons in CSUN track and field history, Trey Knight has all eyes on him as he approaches his final collegiate season with the Matadors.

Having transferred from USC in 2022, the senior thrower redshirted the 2023 season before finding immense success in his first season of competition for the Matadors in 2024.

Knight had one of the most prolific seasons in school history, racking up three individual championships and was named to two All-American teams. He earned the 2024 Big West Male Field Athlete of the Year award for his efforts. It’s only the fifth time in program history that a CSUN athlete has won the award.

The success at the collegiate level didn’t come as a surprise to Knight. In high school, he was the state of Washington’s three-time Gatorade Boys Athlete of the Year.

“I knew what I was capable of,” Knight said. “I have been doing this my entire life, since I was ten [years old].”

However, the reigning All-American thrower said he doesn’t give much thought to his achievements.

“All the accolades and stuff, it’s really cool, but I try not to think or get too much into it,” Knight said. “I don’t have social media, so some of the things I get told by other people.”

In his first meet of the 2025 season at the Nevada Invitational, Knight wasted no time picking up where he left off and earned National Player of the Week honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). It was the first time in school history that an athlete had won the award during the indoor season.

“This year, I just want to have fun. It’s my last year of college. I don’t want to be done with this season and feel like I left anything out. If I throw better, I throw better. If I don’t, I don’t. By the end of the season, I want to say I did everything I could,” Knight said.

After college, Knight wants to continue training for an opportunity to become an Olympian in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“[I] for sure will train through 2028 for the LA Olympics, so that’s the plan for now,” Knight noted.

Wherever he goes, the uber-talented athlete will always be thankful to the university that brought the joy back into the sport he loves.

“I’m super grateful to be here [at CSUN],” Knight said. “I wouldn’t be as good as I am now without CSUN.”

