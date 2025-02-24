The student media organization of California State University Northridge

The student media organization of California State University Northridge

The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Los Angeles County battles fires and tragedy

Michael Moreno, Reporter
February 24, 2025
Michael Goldsmith
The Palisades Fire burns across the Santa Monica Mountains in the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., as seen from Mountaingate, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles wildfires have been a stark reminder that climate change is rapidly growing. Winters have been warmer year after year and Southern California, after experiencing historic wet conditions two years ago, is going through abnormally warm temperatures and super dry conditions.

Despite the destruction, the wildfires have proved Los Angeles’ resilience, showcasing the kindness of neighbors opening their homes to the displaced, the distribution of aid and the rapid response of the hardworking firefighters who risked their lives day and night to stop further destruction.

