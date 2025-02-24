Los Angeles County battles fires and tragedy

Ultimately, the Los Angeles wildfires have been a stark reminder that climate change is rapidly growing. Winters have been warmer year after year and Southern California, after experiencing historic wet conditions two years ago, is going through abnormally warm temperatures and super dry conditions.

Despite the destruction, the wildfires have proved Los Angeles’ resilience, showcasing the kindness of neighbors opening their homes to the displaced, the distribution of aid and the rapid response of the hardworking firefighters who risked their lives day and night to stop further destruction.