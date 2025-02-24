The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Horoscopes

Alyssa Alvarez, Campus News Editor
February 24, 2025

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Strawberry cheesecake: Aquarius is innovative, focused and always trying to improve. They always think outside the box. Like cheesecake, they’re complex but sweet and comforting.

Pisces (Feb. 19-Mar. 20)
Pumpkin pie: With a variety of spices and deeply flavorful, pumpkin pie mirrors Pisces. Kind-hearted, empathetic and emotionally deep, Pisces brings the most comfort to those around them.

Aries (Mar. 21-April 19)
Neapolitan ice cream: Aries are young-at-heart, creative, enjoy attention and never want to be limited to one taste, making Neapolitan ice cream the perfect representation of them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Glazed donut: As homebodies who prefer comfort, hate big life changes and typically keep the same style, the classic and simple glazed donut is perfect for Taurus.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)
S’mores: Gemini is adventurous, often enjoying outings and time in nature. They value closeness to friends and family. The warmth of a s’more is what resembles Gemini most.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Homemade cookies: Fresh homemade cookies bring a sense of comfort, warmth and nostalgia, just like Cancer. Cancer resembles home as a sanctuary and is always there for others in times of need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Banana split sundae: This classic dessert, with its mix of flavors and variety of toppings, represents Leo’s aesthetic sensibility and social personality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Pizookie: Virgos are all-in people who fully commit themselves—the pizza cookie with ice cream on top matches Virgo’s creativity and enjoyment of new experiences.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Chocolate-covered strawberries: Heart-shaped and dipped in chocolate, this dessert fits Libra’s sweet affection and attentiveness for their friends, family and partners. Their every text is basically a love letter.

Scorpio (Oct. 24- Nov. 21)
Red velvet cupcake: The eye-catching red cocoa of this classic treat measures up to Scorpio’s timeless elegance and mysteriousness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Ice cream cone: Optimistic and idealistic, Sagittarius enjoys hands-on experiences. To balance ice cream on a cone represents playfulness, fitting Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Tiramisu: Considering the ingredients and preparation, tiramisu is ambitious, like Capricorn. The flavor combination of coffee, mascarpone and cocoa resembles their sophistication and need for refinement.




