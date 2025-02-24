Sweet Treat Break!

Chewy Brown Butter Chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients



1 ¼ cup of unsalted butter

¾ cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of brown sugar packed

2 room temperature eggs

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ¾ cup of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ – 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

How to make brown butter:

Start by melting your butter over medium heat in a small saucepan.

Whisk the butter constantly as it melts to ensure it’s evenly heated. As it melts, the butter will start to foam. This is the sweet point between boiling the butter (NOT what you want) and not hot enough.

Keep a close eye on the butter. I mean it–DO NOT WALK AWAY. As it transitions from its usual yellow color to a deeper golden hue and at last, to a beautiful light golden brown. You’ll know it’s done by the smell: a toasted, nutty, intoxicating scent. It can very quickly go from this light brown to burnt, so make sure you take it off the heat as soon as it makes the turn.

Take it off the heat and transfer it to a bowl to allow it to cool before using it in your recipe.

Instructions

Brown the butter over medium heat in a small saucepan, stirring constantly until the butter begins to foam and turns a golden brown, emitting a nutty aroma. Make sure you only brown the butter lightly. When butter browns, the liquid evaporates, which can dry out your dough. As soon as the butter starts to turn brown and smell nutty, take it off the heat to prevent any more liquid from escaping. Take the butter off the heat and allow to cool for 30 minutes to an hour.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled brown butter, brown sugar, and white sugar. Beat until mixed together. This can take about 3-5 minutes before it’s fully combined. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, salt and baking soda. Incorporate the dry ingredients slowly. Incorporate your dry ingredients little by little until your dough comes together. Fold in the chocolate. If you want a chocolatey cookie, use 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Optional: if you don’t have a big sweet tooth, use 1 ½ of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Do not over-mix.

Refrigerate the cookie dough for at least 30 minutes to an hour. This will prevent the cookies from spreading too much when they are baking in the oven.

When you are ready to bake the cookies, preheat the oven to 375°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Use a 1.5 or 2 ounce cookie scoop to scoop the cookie dough out into balls, placing them 2 inches apart on the prepared sheet. Bake for 12 minutes, or until the edges are just golden brown and the centers have puffed up but are still gooey.

Allow the cookie to cool in the pan when you take it out of the oven.