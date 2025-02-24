Letter from Editor

Dear Sundial readers,

This issue differs from others we have done in the past. Thousands of Californians were affected by the wildfires that raged through Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Santa Clarita. While covering those tragic events, we also touch upon all the unprecedented changes happening to our rights and the communities that create spaces for people to be their authentic selves. In times like these, it is important to celebrate the small wins in life and take care of one another. Although things didn’t go as initially planned while working on this issue, we persevered and are proud of the result. I hope these individuals’ stories will encourage you to do the same in your lives, no matter the circumstances.

Keep pushing forward,

Pamela Garcia

Managing Editor