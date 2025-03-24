The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Dancing with passion while building a community

Yulissa Garcia, Events Editor
March 24, 2025
Members of Salsa Libre at one of their perfomances in 2024.

As the vibrant rhythms of salsa music echoed through Redwood Hall, a group of students moved in perfect sync — spins, dips and footwork blended effortlessly with the rhythm. Their steps are a testament to hours of dedicated practice.

Among them is Guadalupe Sanchez, “I was very inspired my first year,” she said. “There were people from different backgrounds and it just brought us more together.”

Established in 2007, Salsa Libre is CSUN’s exclusive salsa dance team. The club has been home to generations of dancers who earned a well-respected status in the dance community through their unwavering commitment and passion.

(L-R) Salsa Libre club members Trinidad Pabez and Vice President Jesus Aguilar on Feb. 26, 2025.

“We were introduced to world champion coaches that were eligible to make us perform at World Salsa Fest,” said Salsa Libre vice president, Jesus Aguilar. “We had a group of great individuals.”

Salsa Libre’s dedication has earned them recognition as the number-one collegiate champions in the Western region. Notable achievements included first-place finishes at the Collegiate Salsa Open in 2017 and the College Salsa Congress in 2012, 2014 and 2017.

Beyond the dance floor, Salsa Libre cultivates a strong, family-like bond among its members. “We all became like a big family, and we’re all united,” said Aguilar. The members frequently engage in activities outside practice, such as hiking, dancing and studying together.

“It feels like a second family because my family doesn’t live in the U.S.,” said club member Trinidad Pabez. “I found my other base here and I’m glad for that.”

For many club alumni, the bond formed through dance didn’t end at graduation. Former members often return to visit practices, reconnecting with old friends and meeting new group members. “We have a long list of passionate alumni that love to give back and keep coming back regardless of their age or lifestyle,” said Eduardo Garcia, former club vice president from 2023-2024.

No prior dance experience is required for newcomers.

“We all start at ground zero,” said Pabez. “All we want is for someone to just be like ‘I’m willing to try that’ and from there they develop the passion little by little.”
For details on joining, students can contact Salsa Libre or follow their Instagram for tryout announcements.

