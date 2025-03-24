For many creatives, the individual creative process is tied to many things in their environment. Sounds, mediums and even lighting play a vital role in how one’s creativity flourishes. With various genres and sounds, these songs are a great way to get those creative juices flowing.

Eons – Cherie Amour ft. Rauli V

Breaking the barriers of what traditional nu-punk music sounds like, Cherie Amour mixes both rap and punk influences in their newest single, “Eons,” adding a multilingual flare to the track with a Spanish verse from Dominican artist Rauli V.





Dazed & Confused – Broadside

Mixing classic pop-rock with an 80s vibe in their fourth studio album “Hotel Bleu,” Broadside’s second track, “Dazed & Confused,” sets the tone for the rest of the album, with a feel-good energy throughout the track that brightens any mood.



Saturday Night – HUNNY ft. Bleached

“Saturday Night” follows vocalist Jason Yarger in the lively indie-rock track as he comes to terms with his feelings towards a feminine love interest, portrayed by Bleached’s lead singer, Jennifer Clavin. In the song’s bridge, a phone call is shared between the two vocalists, in which the love interest expresses her conflicting feelings toward Yarger.

Joan of Hill – Ben Quad

Pioneering the new wave of the post-emo subgenre, Ben Quad incorporates unique guitar riffs in “Joan of Hill” with fierce alternating vocals between frontman Sam Wegrzynski and bassist Henry Shields. This 2022 single later served as the closer for their debut album, “I’m Scared That’s All There Is.”





how big is your brain? – Super American

This euphoric track from Super American creates a relaxed environment for listeners through its soft vocals and soothing instrumentals. The song’s lyrics illustrate beachy scenery: “You like sand in your toes / By the time we unfold, and explode / A trillion volts, let it go.”

Super Sometimes – Pile of Love

Serving as the title track to the group’s 2023 EP, “Super Sometimes” tunes into 90s rock sounds while adding a modern touch to its instrumentals. Consisting of members from bands like The Story So Far, State Champs and Drug Church, Pile of Love is a supergroup that has branched out from their punk roots to make something truly one of a kind.

