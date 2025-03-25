Letter from the Editors

Dear Sundial readers,

Welcome to the final issue of The Sundial for this semester. This issue is a celebration of the artistic talent within our community, featuring works that we hope will inspire and resonate with you. As creatives ourselves, we wanted to highlight our peers in this edition to represent CSUN’s creative community from traditional art to musical art.

Recently, we were recognized for our print editions at the Associated Collegiate Press and California College Media Association awards in Long Beach. This journey has been a very meaningful one for us, as we too put our art out into the world for you all to read every issue. We thank you for your continued support of The Sundial as we continue to publish every semester. Enjoy the art, and may it spark your own creative journey.

Let’s finish off strong,

Frenchy Sandoval- Art Director

Pamela Garcia- Managing Editor