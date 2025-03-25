The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Letter from the Editors

March 25, 2025

Dear Sundial readers,

Welcome to the final issue of The Sundial for this semester. This issue is a celebration of the artistic talent within our community, featuring works that we hope will inspire and resonate with you. As creatives ourselves, we wanted to highlight our peers in this edition to represent CSUN’s creative community from traditional art to musical art.

Recently, we were recognized for our print editions at the Associated Collegiate Press and California College Media Association awards in Long Beach. This journey has been a very meaningful one for us, as we too put our art out into the world for you all to read every issue. We thank you for your continued support of The Sundial as we continue to publish every semester. Enjoy the art, and may it spark your own creative journey.

Let’s finish off strong,

Frenchy Sandoval- Art Director

Pamela Garcia- Managing Editor

Cantando
Members of Salsa Libre at one of their perfomances in 2024.
Dancing with passion while building a community
Dr. Sheila Steinberg shakes hands with California State Senator Henry Stern on stage at the "Wildfire Career & Networking Panel" at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 7, 2025.
Wildfire professionals encourage agricultural and geographical career paths through panel
Business meets creativity at CSUN's Crochet Club
Jewelry hand-made and sold by Wuchan Davis
Wuchun Jewelry blends art and identity
The CSUN Game Development Club, with its officers and various club members, gathering for their second club meeting of the Spring 2025 semester.
Fostering Creativity With CSUN's Game Development Club
March 2025 - Volume 65 Issue 6
CSUN VOVE artist sofistolethemoon is a second generation American and uses her Cuban roots to influence her music, in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2025.
Sofistolethemoon finds self-healing through music
Artists Alley flourishes since its debut
Members of VOVE and MESA posing for a group photo at the VOVE End of Year Showcase at the Guitar Merchant in West Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
MESA inspires students to connect and create with music
Crochet plushies made by Veronica Gutierrez, the owner of Artsy Creations.
Getting crafty with Artsy Creations
Clay, Heart and Vision: Lucy Kindseth’s Ceramic World
