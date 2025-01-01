Can Medical Cannabis Help Revitalise Regional NSW 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

As parts of regional New South Wales wrestle with population decline, agricultural instability, and economic uncertainty, a surprising contender for revitalisation is gaining momentum: legal cannabis. From medicinal cultivation to industrial hemp, the green economy is quietly emerging as a viable growth sector for rural Australia – and its effects are already visible in areas traditionally left behind.

A Shifting Landscape

Australia’s medicinal cannabis industry has seen rapid growth since its legalisation in 2016. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reports a sharp increase in Special Access Scheme (SAS) and Authorised Prescriber approvals, with the majority occurring in recent years. Over 5,700 medical practitioners are now authorised to prescribe medicinal cannabis, reflecting its expanding role in Australian healthcare.

On the commercial front, Australia’s medical cannabis revenues are projected to grow from approximately US$600 million in 2024 to over US$1.2 billion by 2028, according to Prohibition Partners. This growth has spurred interest in cultivation licences. As of early 2024, the Office of Drug Control (ODC) had issued more than 120 licences for cannabis cultivation, production, and research, with several located in regional NSW.

This dual-value proposition – high-margin medicinal cannabis alongside sustainable industrial hemp – sets cannabis apart from other agricultural options.

Opportunity Rooted in Agriculture

Regions such as the Riverina boast well-developed farming infrastructure and skilled labour – ideal conditions for cannabis cultivation. Hemp, in particular, has low water demands and a quick harvest cycle, making it suitable for drought-stricken zones.

AgriFutures Australia supports this case, funding varietal trials across NSW and forecasting that the industrial hemp sector could reach $10 million in gross value by 2026. Meanwhile, Prohibition Partners estimates that the medicinal cannabis market in Australia will grow to $1.2 billion by 2028. Though these are national projections, localised development of cultivation and processing facilities could generate significant economic spillover in regional communities.

Barriers Still Loom

Despite its promise, cannabis cultivation in NSW faces several challenges. Licensing procedures remain complex and costly. Farmers must navigate federal and state approvals, plus local council permits – an often sluggish and bureaucratic process.

Market competition also threatens profitability. Australia’s domestic medical cannabis industry must contend with established international players, particularly from Canada and Europe. Industrial hemp also faces hurdles due to limited processing infrastructure within Australia.

Public perception presents yet another hurdle. Even legal cannabis continues to carry stigma in some rural communities. Education and transparency from operators will be essential to earning public trust.

A Growing Interest from the Ground Up

Despite regulatory and social challenges, interest from rural communities is growing. In 2023, Narrandera Shire Council in southern NSW supported the establishment of a medicinal cannabis production facility, projected to create 50–70 skilled jobs once fully operational (Narrandera Argus).

Meanwhile, agricultural co-operatives and regional universities are conducting trials and research into hemp’s use for sustainable products – from fibreboard to food-grade seed oil – building the business case for broader crop integration.

Even international cannabis genetics companies are paying attention. Herbies Seeds, which distributes a wide range of cannabis cultivars globally, has noted increasing inquiries from Australian growers – particularly those located in inland climates similar to the Mediterranean, which are ideal for certain strains.

Why Cannabis Deserves a Place in the Future of Regional Australia

The question is no longer whether cannabis can support rural revitalisation in NSW – but how to build a model that scales responsibly. Streamlined licensing, targeted incentives, and investment in domestic processing will be essential to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

If handled correctly, cannabis could become one of the most meaningful agricultural transitions in Australia since the rise of cotton – this time with a more sustainable, innovation-driven approach.

The future of regional Australia may very well include greenhouses and hemp fields – not just as new sources of income, but as symbols of resilience, adaptation, and long-term recovery.

