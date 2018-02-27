Crime blotter 2/16-2/25

Friday, Feb. 16

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle inside the G9 parking structure. The suspect left the area without leaving any contact information but the incident was captured on the campus CCTV system.

Two female suspects assaulted a victim at the University Park Apartment building 6 at around 1 p.m. The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Monday, Feb. 19

A resident of the University Park Apartment building 7 was referred for disciplinary action due to violation of alcohol law.

A resident of the University Park Apartment building 21 was referred for disciplinary action for drug law violation.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

A suspect trespassed in Jerome Richfield Hall around midnight. The suspect gave false information and fled the scene when contacted by officers. The suspect was caught later and transferred to LAPD Van Nuys station for booking.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for battery of a non-cohabit spouse/etc at Etiwanda and Prarie. The officers transported the suspect to LAPD Van Nuys for booking.

An unknown suspect stole a violin and music stand from the victim’s secured locker in Cypress Hall.

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle in the B3 parking structure and fled the area without leaving their information.

An unknown suspect stole the victim’s bicycle that he secured to a bicycle rack with a cable lock at Chaparral Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

An unknown suspect slashed one of the tires and attempted to break into the victim’s vehicle at the G3 parking structure.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for annoying repeated calls to Cypress Hall at 11:27 p.m. The suspect was transported to LAPD Van Nuys station for booking.

Thursday, Feb. 22

An unknown suspect stole a vehicle from the B5 parking structure.

Friday, Feb. 23

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti with orange and black markers on several stalls in the first-floor men’s room of Sierra Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 25

An unknown suspect stole a parking permit from an unlocked vehicle in the E6 parking lot.

