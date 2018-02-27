CSUN downs SDSU in deep water thriller

Barthels despite the pressure ripped a shot past Aztecs goalkeeper Maura Cantoni and scored the winning goal as 19th ranked CSUN (8-8) defeated No. 14 San Diego State 10-9.

The win gave the Matadors momentum going into this week’s tournament at Michigan University after losing three of four matches at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine. CSUN fell to No. 2 ranked Cal 17-2, lost 9-5 to 11th ranked Loyola Marymount and were defeated in a tight 8-7 matchup to San Jose State before its emotional win over the Aztecs.

Senior trio Paula Abellan Garcia, Katelyn Fairchild and Madeleine Sanchez each scored two goals against San Diego State. Freshman keeper Emma Pfister had nine saves for the Matadors.