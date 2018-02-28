Matador games to watch this week

Games to watch for:

Men’s Basketball vs Fullerton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wednesday’s game against the Titans might as well be called a playoff game for CSUN (6-23, 3-12) who are tied for last place in the Big West Conference. It’s the team’s last game of the regular season and a tie would almost eliminate CSUN’s chances of a berth in the conference tournament. Tavrion Dawson will need to be in full focus, as will shooting guard Micheal Warren and freshman guard Terrell Gomez to beat the Titans led by junior guards Kyle Allman Jr. (19.5 PPG) Khalil Ahmad (15.8 PPG) and sophomore Jackson Rowe (12.1 PPG) Assuming CSUN loses, UC Riverside would need to fall in its two final games that would then determine the conference’s last playoff spot via a coin toss. It will be the last game at the Matadome for Dawson (17 PPG) the team’s leading scorer. Will he end his career at home with a win or a loss? Prediction: CSUN defeats Fullerton 67-65

Men’s Volleyball vs Long Beach State on Friday at 7 p.m. The No. 1 ranked team in the country is coming to face the Matadors who have played inconsistently against ranked opponents. The offense has found its rhythm and it was evident with Arvis Greene putting up a career-high 28 kills against Concordia in its five set loss on the road. Libero Emmitt Enriques and middle blockers Josiah Byers and Paul Rzepniewski will need their best games to protect against the 49ers powerful core led by Kyle Ensing (158 kills .410 hit percentage) and TJ DeFalco (154 kills .411 hit percentage) Prediction: CSUN falls in four sets

Women’s Basketball vs UC Irvine on Thursday at 7 p.m. Channon Fluker and the Matadors will be looking for payback after falling to the Anteaters on the road in late January. More importantly it will also fans to say goodbye to senior guard Serafina Maulupe in the team’s final home game. Maulupe was averaging 11.7 points per game before a torn ACL ended her season. She has since transitioned to a coaching role and another pair of experienced eyes on the bench. Whether it’s been on or off the court, Maulupe has been a driving influence for the Matadors this season.

Baseball vs Valparaiso in Phoenix on Friday at 1 p.m and Sunday at 10 a.m. CSUN (4-3) probably won’t score 31 runs in a game again this season but that doesn’t mean the hot hitting has to stop with the Matadors making its first road trip of the season in Arizona. The big matchup of the weekend will be against Valparaiso (2-4) who boasts Missouri Valley Conference player of the week Sam Shaikin. Shaikin who grew up nearby Chatsworth is hitting .417 with two home runs and six RBIs. CSUN pitching has showed growth in its series against Manhattan and behind its strong hitting, the Matadors make more steps. Prediction: CSUN wins both games 8-4 and 12-6.

Softball vs Boston University in San Diego on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Savannah Horvath and the Matadors have a biggest test in its first game of its tournament in San Diego against Boston. The Terriers (4-4) scored a huge win over No. 1 ranked Oklahoma and with a great opponent comes great opportunity for CSUN (6-10). After an emotional victory against Fresno State on Sunday, the Matadors carry its performance into a solid weekend in San Diego. Prediction: CSUN wins 9-8.

