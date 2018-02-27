Pregnancy tests now free at the Women’s Center

At no charge to students, the Women’s Resource and Research Center (WRRC) is now supplying students with pregnancy tests. With your CSUN ID number, any student, employee or alumnus can walk into the center, sign in and grab the test.

Yenifer Rodriguez, a volunteer of the WRRC, saw the demand students had when omen were calling into the center and asking for the pregnancy tests. Rodriguez took it upon herself to purchase the tests with her own money. Shira Brown, WRRC director, said Rodriguez will be reimbursed.

The Women’s Research and Women’s Center is directed by two students who are enrolled in the College of Humanities every semester. Two student coordinators who currently operate the WRRC are Health Administration major DoMonique Osborn and Gender and Women’s Studies major Pamela Palencia.

“I think everyone should have access to pregnancy tests and that’s what the Women’s Center is about. We provide our students with the necessities,” Palencia said.

The center offers food accommodations such as cereal, pasta, bread, fresh vegetables, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and pasta sauce as well as a toiletry pantry that supplies toothbrushes, dental floss, tampons, pads, liners, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and deodorant.

“It’s convenient for those who may not have the financial resources to go and buy one,” said Psychology student Sydney Major. “I feel like going to an actual doctor’s office can be scary, even just going to the Health Center on campus.”

The Women’s Resource and Research Center is operated on donations. They work in coordination with the Matador Food Bank and CSUN Food Pantry.

The WRRC is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It is located at the end of campus at 18356 Halsted St.

