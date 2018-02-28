Weekly Events for 2/28-3/06

Wednesday 2/28

The Oscar Concert

Before the famous award show begins on Mar. 4, experience live music from different Academy Award-nominated films such as “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Music arrangements will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

8 P.M.

$43 – $161, tickets vary by seat

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Thursday 3/01

Cherry Blossom Festival

Celebrate Japanese culture with the blooming of cherry blossoms. While there, take a tour around the garden, an origami session or simply enjoy nature. The Cherry Blossom Festival is a great stress reliever to enjoy with friends.

9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

$4 – $9

Descanso Garden

1418 Descanso Dr, Los Angeles, 91011

Friday 3/02

Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled and Kehlani

Join pop-star Demi Lovato on her tour with DJ Khaled and Kehlani and enjoy music on a Friday night with a couple of friends. Experience hits like “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me” live and sing along.

7:30 P.M.

Tickets vary by seat

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305

Saturday 3/03

The Stinky Cheese Man

Relive old fairytales, but with a twist in this comedy musical based on John Scieszka’s “The Stinky Cheese Man”. Fairytales that involve “Jack and the Bean Stalk””, Rumplestiltskin”, “The Stinky Cheese Man” itself and more.

11 A.M. and 2 P.M.

General: $20, Senior: $17, Students: $15

The Experimental Theater at VPAC

Sunday 3/04

Aladdin

Relive the Disney classic “Aladdin” on stage with catchy songs and bright costumes and sets in a whole new way. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

8:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

$40+, tickets vary by seat

The Pantages Theater: Los Angeles

6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Monday 3/05

Pianist John Salmon

The well-known pianist and jazz artist, John Salmon, will perform a few classical renditions from Mozart and Beethoven along with jazz pieces that display his versatility.

7 P.M.

Adults: $15, Seniors: $10, Students: $7

Cypress Recital Hall

Tuesday 3/06

Modern Russia Day

Celebrate and experience Russian culture with music, language, food and a performance by Russian violinist Daniel Shindarov and accompanist Alla Konviser. Also, learn what ties CSUN and Russia together.

3:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Free

RSVP @ dina.mokhnatkin@csun.edu before 3/01

Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room inside the Oviatt Library

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

