Crime Blotter 2/28-3/2

Wednesday, Feb. 28

CSUN police arrested a suspect at the B3 parking structure at around 9:19 a.m. for having an unauthorized disabled placard.

CSUN police arrested a suspect at the B3 parking structure at around 9:35 a.m. for having an unauthorized disabled placard.

An unknown suspect at the SRC stole money from the victim’s wallet that was left unattended in a non-secured locker.

Thursday, Mar. 1



An unknown suspect at Citrus Hall used pink paint marker to write graffiti on the wall inside the elevator at around 8 a.m.

An unknown suspect at Sierra Tower used neon marker to write graffiti on the wall inside the elevator at around 11:30 a.m.

An unknown suspect at the Oviatt stole the victim’s bicycle that he secured to the bicycle rack outside at around 4 p.m.

A known suspect pulled the victim’s hair from behind at Bookstein Hall at around 5 p,m. and has been sending threatening text messages to the victim.

A resident was referred for an alcohol law violation at University Park Apartments building 7. Violation occurred on 02/21

Friday, Mar. 2

A resident was referred to for an alcohol law violation at University Park Apartments building 21. Violation occurred on 01/13



Two residents were referred to for drug law violations at University Park Apartments building 19. Violation occurred on 02/20

An attempt was made to steal a glass dry-erase board from a classroom in Manzanita hall by an unknown suspect.

