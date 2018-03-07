Crime Blotter 2/28-3/2

Wednesday, Feb. 28
CSUN police arrested a suspect at the B3 parking structure at around 9:19 a.m. for having an unauthorized disabled placard.
CSUN police arrested a suspect at the B3 parking structure at around 9:35 a.m. for having an unauthorized disabled placard.
An unknown suspect at the SRC stole money from the victim’s wallet that was left unattended in a non-secured locker.
Thursday, Mar. 1
An unknown suspect at Citrus Hall used pink paint marker to write graffiti on the wall inside the elevator at around 8 a.m.
An unknown suspect at Sierra Tower used neon marker to write graffiti on the wall inside the elevator at around 11:30 a.m.
An unknown suspect at the Oviatt stole the victim’s bicycle that he secured to the bicycle rack outside at around 4 p.m.
A known suspect pulled the victim’s hair from behind at Bookstein Hall at around 5 p,m. and has been sending threatening text messages to the victim.
A resident was referred for an alcohol law violation at University Park Apartments building 7. Violation occurred on 02/21
Friday, Mar. 2
A resident was referred to for an alcohol law violation at University Park Apartments building 21. Violation occurred on 01/13
Two residents were referred to for drug law violations at University Park Apartments building 19. Violation occurred on 02/20
An attempt was made to steal a glass dry-erase board from a classroom in Manzanita hall by an unknown suspect.