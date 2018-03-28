Crime Blotter 3/14-3/27

Wednesday, March 14

A suspect was arrested at the B3 parking structure for unauthorized display of disable placard. The suspect was released with a notice to appear.

A suspect was arrested for assaulting a victim during an altercation at the University Park Apartment building 3.

During a traffic stop between Lassen and Reseda, a suspect was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale, a nitrous oxide tank, Xanax pills and for driving without a license. Officers transported the suspect to CSUN station for booking.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet left unattended at the Student Recreation Center during a basketball game.

Thursday, March 15

An unknown suspect bent two urinal dividers in the first floor men’s restroom in Jacaranda Hall. The investigation is ongoing.

Four residents of University Park Apartment building 4 were referred for disciplinary action due to drug law violations.

Five residents of University Park Apartment building 2/4 were referred for disciplinary action due to alcohol law violations.

Saturday, March 17

Unknown suspect(s) bent a pole and damaged a traffic control sign at the G4 parking lot.

Thursday, March 22

Unknown suspect(s) took an electric vehicle charging cable off of a car to use on their own car and damaged the cable in the process.

Unknown suspect(s) stole a bike secured with a cable lock from a bicycle rack at Juniper Hall.

Friday, March 23

An unknown suspect bent two urinal dividers in the Baseball Field’s men’s room.

Monday, March 26

A trespasser was found sleeping in a restroom inside Nordhoff Hall and was escorted off campus after refusing to leave.

An unknown suspect keyed a vehicle in B5 parking lot. The CSUN Police are still investigating the case.

Tuesday, March 27

During a traffic stop between Nordhoff and Reseda, a suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license. The suspect was released at the scene with a notice to appear.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

