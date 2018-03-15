Crime Blotter 3/5-3/13

Monday, Mar. 5

Two residents from the University Park Apartment building 19 were referred for disciplinary action due to drug law violations.

An unknown suspect attempted to steal a glass dry erase board from a classroom in Manzanita Hall.

Tuesday, Mar. 6

A battery during a verbal altercation between two CSUN employees in the Intercollegiate Athletics Office resulted in a private person’s arrest. CSUN Police are still investigating the case.

Thursday, Mar. 8

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti using black spray paint on a wall south of the G3 parking structure.

An unknown suspect stole an iPad left unattended in Jacaranda Hall.

An unknown vehicle hit a parked vehicle while attempting to park in a spot in the G3 parking structure. The suspect left the area without reporting the collision.

Friday, Mar. 9

A suspect punched one victim and pushed another one during an altercation at the B6 parking lot.

An unknown suspect at Prairie and Etiwanda hugged the victim without her permission.

Saturday, Mar. 10

A resident of the University Park Apartment building 20 was referred for disciplinary action for a drug law violation.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect at the G4 parking lot for battery of non-cohabit spouse. Officers transported the suspect for booking at the LAPD Lost Hills jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

